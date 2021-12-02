The network got a photo of how Affleck and Lopez unload a truck with food

The publication notes that 49-year-old Affleck did the hardest work – he carried four bags of rice at once, each of which weighed more than 22 kg, and 52-year-old Lopez helped unload food bags in high-heeled shoes.
The publication reports that a food truck was photographed outside Affleck’s home in the Pacific Palisades, a residential area of Los Angeles. Affleck’s daughters and son, 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina, 9-year-old Samuel, and 13-year-old Lopez twins, Max and Emma, were also caught in the camera lens.
On November 29, photos of the couple, who resumed their romance, were posted on one of Affleck’s Instagram fan pages.
Lopez and Affleck announced their engagement in 2002, their wedding was scheduled for September 2003, but the day before the official ceremony, it became known that the actors had parted ways. In the press, the couple was called Bennifer, combining the names of the actors in one word.
In May 2021, Affleck and Lopez were spotted at a ski resort located in Montana, and a few weeks later they were seen together at the actress’s home in Miami.
Lopez has officially confirmed the resumption of the affair with Affleck on her 52nd birthday by posting a photo of the kiss on her Instagram page.