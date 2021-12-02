The network has a new trailer for the movie “The Matrix: Resurrection” with Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves in The Matrix Resurrection

Yesterday, the second trailer for the new “Matrix” directed by Lana Wachowski appeared on the network.

The painting “The Matrix: Resurrection” became the fourth part of the famous tape of the late 1990s. The main roles, Neo and Trinity, continue to be played by Keanu Reeves and Kerry-Anne Moss. Together with them, Christina Ricci, Priyanka Chopra, Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Matin II and others starred in the film.

The plot of the film is focused on video game developer Thomas Anderson, who over time begins to think that life is a computer simulation. He accidentally meets in a cafe with a hacker girl Trinity, who seems familiar to him. In the last part of the film, Trinity died, but it turned out that she and Neo were able to connect to the Matrix, but their memory was erased. Later, Thomas meets another hero – Morpheus (played by Yahya Abdul-Matin II), who has answers to all the questions of the protagonist. But for this, Thomas must make a choice: take the blue pill or the red one. The plot of the new “Matrix” is very similar to the plot of the first part – the film even contains frames from the first film.

The world premiere of the film is scheduled for December 16.



Keanu Reeves in The Matrix Resurrection trailer

Carrie-Anne Moss in The Matrix Resurrection Trailer