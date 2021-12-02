The OP commented on Stoltenberg’s statement on the role of NATO for Ukraine and Georgia

Nikita Danyuk, deputy director of the RUDN Institute for Strategic Studies and Forecasts, a member of the Public Chamber of Russia, commented in an interview with RT on the statement by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that NATO contributed to the creation of the military capabilities of Ukraine and Georgia in order to enable them to defend themselves.

“In my opinion, this is a ritual statement, because it is absolutely obvious that NATO is not ready for Ukraine and Georgia’s membership in the organization. However, it is necessary to show in every possible way that NATO is supposedly ready to protect these countries if something happens, ”Danyuk said.

He added that Stoltenberg acted as a brilliant diplomat, showing, on the one hand, loyalty to Georgia and Ukraine, and on the other, “sending a signal to the Western elites that, of course, no one in the West really thinks to fight with Russia over Ukraine and Georgia “.

“And it seems to me that this statement is a sobering cold shower for Kiev and Tbilisi,” the interlocutor of RT concluded.

Stoltenberg said earlier that NATO helped build the military capabilities of Ukraine and Georgia to enable them to defend themselves.