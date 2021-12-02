https://ria.ru/20211202/antitelo-1761746733.html
The RAS was skeptical about the discovery of antibodies against COVID-19 in China
The RAS was skeptical about the discovery of antibodies against COVID-19 in China – Russia news today
The RAS was skeptical about the discovery of antibodies against COVID-19 in China
MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. An antibody that is capable of withstanding various strains of COVID-19 is more an exaggeration than a real opportunity to improve the situation with coronavirus, it has not been tested for the omicron strain, and reconciliation of antibodies for treatment is not available due to the extremely high cost of their isolation, RIA reported. News Professor of the School of Systems Biology at George Mason University (Virginia, USA), Chief Researcher of the Laboratory of Functional Genomics of the Medical and Genetic Research Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences Ancha Baranova. Earlier it became known that scientists from China have discovered a monoclonal antibody 35B5, which can effectively neutralize various strains of COVID- 19. It could serve as the basis for a universal vaccine, scientists said, and she said antibodies should be used early in the disease. At the same time, the cost of such a drug is very high, that is, technologically, this “discovery”, according to the specialist, does not fit into the real fight against COVID-19.
The RAS was skeptical about the discovery of antibodies against COVID-19 in China