The reaction of the dog, which was removed from the chain for the first time in six years, got on the video – Gazeta.Ru

The YouTube channel of the Takis shelter from Ierapetra, Crete has posted video with the release of a dog named Libby, who lived on a chain in a booth for the entire six years of her life.

The owner of the shelter, Takis Proestakis, said that a local resident complained to the police about an 87-year-old man who keeps a dog on a short chain all his life in a kennel and never lets go of it. As a result, according to a police decree, it was decided to confiscate the animal from the owner.

Initially, Libby was frightened, growled and could not walk normally on its hind legs, because due to the fact that it was kept on a chain all its life from the age of two months, the animal never learned to walk.

Nevertheless, at the shelter, Libby quickly grew kinder and began to actively communicate with other dogs and make friends with people. Later, Takis wrote that after some time they managed to attach it.

Commentators were delighted at the happy outcome of the story, but horrified at how the dog was mistreated.

“If the animals could talk, they would cry,” wrote one commentator.

“He didn’t just let her go, he healed her soul. I love the Takis shelter, ”another person commented on the video.

“Despite the fact that the dog was kept on a chain for six years, after six minutes it forgot everything and became friends with this noblest man!” Wrote another user from India.

