The Russian military will rest on December 29 and 30

Russian military will rest on December 29 and 30 – RIA Novosti, 12/01/2021

The Russian military will rest on December 29 and 30

Russian servicemen will rest on December 29 and 30, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at a conference call. RIA Novosti, 01.12.2021

2021-12-01

2021-12-01T13: 01

2021-12-01T13: 22

security

Sergei Shoigu

Russia

MOSCOW, December 1 – RIA Novosti. Russian servicemen will rest on December 29 and 30, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at a conference call. "Before we proceed to hearing the reports, I want to say that I have signed an order to provide the personnel of the Armed Forces with rest days on December 29 and 30. On December 25, "he said. At the same time, the minister demanded to ensure the necessary level of combat readiness, maintenance of law and order and discipline, since a new academic year has started in the troops from today. According to Shoigu, all the preparatory measures were completed in full: training and instructor-methodological sessions were held with officers and sergeants, the range equipment was repaired, military and special equipment was transferred to the winter mode, stocks of material and technical means were created. rest from January 1 to 9, Friday, December 31 will also be a day off.

Russia

2021

news

ru-RU

security, sergey shoigu, russia