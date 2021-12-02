https://ria.ru/20211201/voennye-1761624296.html
The Russian military will rest on December 29 and 30
Russian military will rest on December 29 and 30 – RIA Novosti, 12/01/2021
The Russian military will rest on December 29 and 30
Russian servicemen will rest on December 29 and 30, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at a conference call. RIA Novosti, 01.12.2021
2021-12-01T13: 01
2021-12-01T13: 01
2021-12-01T13: 22
security
Sergei Shoigu
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156314/64/1563146483_0:228:3072:1956_1920x0_80_0_0_a3e01bc43d1a6b71704eba636c19b962.jpg
MOSCOW, December 1 – RIA Novosti. Russian servicemen will rest on December 29 and 30, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at a conference call. “Before we proceed to hearing the reports, I want to say that I have signed an order to provide the personnel of the Armed Forces with rest days on December 29 and 30. On December 25, “he said. At the same time, the minister demanded to ensure the necessary level of combat readiness, maintenance of law and order and discipline, since a new academic year has started in the troops from today. According to Shoigu, all the preparatory measures were completed in full: training and instructor-methodological sessions were held with officers and sergeants, the range equipment was repaired, military and special equipment was transferred to the winter mode, stocks of material and technical means were created. rest from January 1 to 9, Friday, December 31 will also be a day off.
https://ria.ru/20211108/ucheniya-1758050736.html
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156314/64/1563146483_341-0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e21ee91f8d392e7cfdef9fb1ad8ec460.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
security, sergey shoigu, russia
The Russian military will rest on December 29 and 30
“Before we proceed to hearing the reports, I want to say that I signed an order to provide the personnel of the Armed Forces with days of rest on December 29 and 30. Instead, we will work on December 18 and 25,” he said.
At the same time, the minister demanded to ensure the necessary level of combat readiness, maintenance of law and order and discipline, since a new academic year has started in the troops from today. According to Shoigu, all the preparatory measures were carried out in full: training and instructor-methodological sessions were held with officers and sergeants, the range equipment was repaired, military and special equipment was transferred to the winter mode, and stocks of material and technical means were created.
For the new year 2022, Russians will rest from January 1 to 9, and Friday, December 31, will also be a day off.
November 8, 13:31
Russia conducted exercises in the Black Sea