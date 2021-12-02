The second chancellor of Austria decided to resign in two months – RBK

Former Chancellor Sebestyan Kurz resigned amid a corruption scandal on October 9. His successor, Alexander Schallenberg, officially took over the government on October 11

Alexander Schallenberg

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg, having been at the head of the government for less than two months, wrote a letter of resignation. This is reported by the Kronen Zeitung.

This was preceded by the announcement of Schallenberg’s predecessor as chancellor, Sebastian Kurz. He announced that he had decided to retire from politics and resign as chairman of the Austrian People’s Party (ANP). As noted by the Kronen Zeitung, Kurz made this decision after the birth of his son.

The interlocutors of the publication said that Minister of the Interior Karl Nehammer could replace Kurz as chairman of the party.

Schallenberg, according to the Kronen Zeitung, said that he would leave the post of Austrian Chancellor “as soon as the appropriate appointments are made within the party.”

“I did not want and never set myself the goal of taking on the function of the federal leader of the New People’s Party. I firmly believe that both offices – the head of government and the leader of the federal party, the most powerful party in Austria, should quickly reunite in the same hands, ”Schallenberg explained his decision to resign in a written statement.