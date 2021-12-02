The Stars Who Defeated Anorexia – Championship

Anorexia nervosa is a macabre phenomenon in the modern world. Despite the flourishing of the body positive movement, this disease continues to afflict people around the world, regardless of occupation and social status.

We are talking about the stars who were able to defeat the disease. Together with an expert, we figure out how to recognize the first signs of anorexia and how to help people with such a diagnosis.

Anorexia nervosa is an eating disorder that can be caused by obsessive thoughts about losing weight, being slim, or dissatisfied with your body. The pressure of society and social "standards" of appearance are of great importance. It is also a relationship in the family and with loved ones. Adolescents are more susceptible to this kind of pressure, and it is in this age group that anorexia is most often detected.

Why is it so dangerous?

Every 62 minutes, one person worldwide dies from an eating disorder (ED). According to statistics, the death rate from anorexia in the world is 5-6%. The symptoms of this disease are not only refusal to eat and progressive weight loss, but also a difficult psychological background that has arisen after life’s problems and the negative influence of society.

According to the expert, the main symptom of the disease is weight loss or lack of weight gain when it comes to children. It also includes headaches, dizziness, up to loss of consciousness, abdominal pain, sleep disturbances, problems with stool and others. It is usually difficult for a person to assess the signs on their own, since, on the contrary, he feels good and enjoys losing weight. Patients report that they “have never felt so good,” although they already have health problems. As a rule, family and close friends notice the changes.

You should always remember that everyone has a chance for a complete recovery, the main thing is to see a specialist on time. No one is immune from anorexia, and quite often celebrities go through this thorny path. Let’s talk about some of them.

Victoria Beckham

Victoria told reporters that she is on the strictest diets in order to maintain a slim figure. Sometimes the restrictions went so far that her diet consisted of apples and lettuce leaves. As a result, polycystic ovary disease. In 2011, doctors insisted that the girl gain weight for a normal pregnancy, which Victoria did.

Then gradually the appetite began to return, but Beckham did not stop strictly to control the diet and play a lot of sports to this day. Often, Victoria's thinness was ridiculed in commercials, after which the girl was called an icon of anorexia.





Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga has been struggling with anorexia and bulimia since the age of 15. Stephanie admits that for a long time talking about her body was a sore subject for her. When the actress was diagnosed with fibromyalgia – a disease that manifests itself in severe chronic musculoskeletal pain in the body – this gave an impetus to treatment and self-acceptance.

Today Lady Gaga is a supporter of body positive. She ignores the negative statements of subscribers, is not afraid to gain weight and encourages women to enjoy life in any body. “To all the girls who think they are ugly because they are not size zero, I want to say that every one is the number one beauty! This society is ugly. “

Angelina Jolie

The first to notice the unnatural thinness of the actress and sounded the alarm was Angelina’s ex-husband Brad Pitt. He asked her to start immediate treatment, but Jolie could not postpone the activities of the UN ambassador and appearances in charities. With a height of 169 cm, she weighed about 37 kg. The situation began to change in 2013, when Robert Stromberg, the director of the film “Maleficent”, approved Jolie for the main role, provided that she gained at least 10 kilograms.

It took the actress five years to return to a healthy weight and tell fans what caused her eating disorder. A difficult life period, several operations to remove the breast and ovaries, the death of the mother and the divorce from Pitt – all influenced the body’s rejection of food.

Yulia Lipnitskaya

The figure skater retired from professional sports due to the struggle with an eating disorder. Before that, she spent three months in a European hospital, where she was diagnosed with anorexia nervosa. The athlete was unable to accept the changes in her body during puberty – she was unable to perform rotations and jumps with the same ease.

After Julia moved from Eteri Tutberidze to Alexei Urmanov, the coach set the task – to quickly lose weight. After that, it was difficult for the girl to perform any physical activity and had to undergo a course of inpatient treatment.