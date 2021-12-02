The surgeon amputated the wrong leg of the patient

https://ria.ru/20211202/noga-1761878753.html

MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. An Austrian court fined a surgeon 2,700 euros (227,000 rubles. – Ed.) For amputating the patient’s right leg instead of the left, Kurier reported. According to the newspaper, the 82-year-old man was hospitalized in May this year. He was about to have a lower limb amputation. But the doctor was mistaken by marking the wrong leg. The operation was “successful”, and the medical staff did not notice anything. The mistake became known only two days later during the dressing. Then the patient was told that the second limb was to be cut off. The patient did not live to see the trial. The widow will receive compensation.

