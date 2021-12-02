MI6 building view

(Photo: Matt Dunham / AP)



The Foreign Intelligence Service believes that the atmosphere of a possible dialogue between the department and the British intelligence service MI6 has been spoiled, RIA Novosti reported, citing the SVR press service.

“After such provocative, groundless insinuations about Moscow’s aggressive policy against Kiev, cyberattacks, imposed on our teeth, and so on, the atmosphere of a possible dialogue is largely spoiled,” the SVR press bureau said.

Swedish citizen was given three years in prison for espionage and work for the SVR



The press bureau noted that the statements of the head of MI6 about the poisoning of ex-GRU officer Sergei Skripal, opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Russia’s interference in democratic processes in Europe, Russia’s military campaigns in Syria and Moscow’s role in the collapse of Ukraine are “chewed-chewed, no one confirmed and unproven assumptions of London ”.

British intelligence chief MI6 Richard Moore made a speech at the International Institute for Strategic Studies on Tuesday 30 November. He called China, Russia and Iran, along with international terrorism, the “Big Four Threats” to Great Britain.