The third Polkadot parachain auction has ended. Won the Astar project

Astar won the auction for the third slot of the Polkadot parachain. In support of it, users blocked ~ 10.33 million DOTs with a total value of about $ 373.14 million.

Congratulations to @AstarNetwork on winning Polkadot’s third auction! Astar will be onboarded at block # 8179200 [Dec. 18] at the beginning of lease 6 with the other first 5 auction winners. Over 27.1K network stakeholders locked up DOT in favor! Https: //t.co/ZFSzeAhc4x pic.twitter.com/mABXLeRnKh – Polkadot (@Polkadot) December 2, 2021

Astar is a Polkadot-based smart contract platform designed to become a “hub for decentralized applications”.

Previously, the project was called Plasm Network. In February 2021, it raised $ 2.4 million from a group of investors led by blockchain incubator Binance Labs.

Astar is backed by over 27,000 DOT holders. The slot rental period for the project will begin after the end of the final round of the parachain auction and will last from December 17, 2021 to October 20, 2023.

A snapshot of the network to determine the third winner was taken on November 30th. At the time of the photo, 9,459,274 DOT were blocked in favor of Astar. In support of its closest competitor, Parallel Finance, they blocked 114,364 DOT less.

Data: Parachains.info.



Recall that the first winner of the Polkadot parachain auction was the Acala project. Moonbeam won in the second round.

Subscribe to ForkLog news on Telegram: ForkLog Feed – the entire news feed, ForkLog – the most important news, infographics and opinions.

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER