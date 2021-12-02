The trailer for the movie “Spencer” with Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana has been released

https://ria.ru/20210827/spencer-1747528662.html

MOSCOW, August 27 – RIA Novosti. The first trailer for Pablo Larrain’s biographical drama “Spencer” with Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana has been posted on YouTube. Spanning just three days, Lady Dee decided to end her marriage to Prince Charles for the Christmas holidays that the royal family traditionally celebrates at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. The trailer briefly demonstrates the preparations for a sumptuous dinner and general views of the mansion, as well as the emotions that the main character is experiencing. Jack Farthing, Sally Hawkins, Amy Manson, Sean Harris and others starred with Kristen Stewart in the film. The world premiere of Spencer will take place on September 3 at the Venice Film Festival. Then, special screenings will take place at the Toronto Film Festival ahead of the film’s release on November 5.

