The trailer for the movie "Spencer" with Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana has been released
The trailer for the movie “Spencer” was released with Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana – Russia news today
The trailer for the movie “Spencer” with Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana has been released
The first trailer for Pablo Larrain’s biographical drama “Spencer” with Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana has been posted on YouTube. RIA Novosti, 27.08.2021
MOSCOW, August 27 – RIA Novosti. The first trailer for Pablo Larrain’s biographical drama “Spencer” with Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana has been posted on YouTube.
The action in the film will span just three days, when Lady Dee decided to end her marriage to Prince Charles during the Christmas holidays that the royal family traditionally celebrates at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.
The trailer briefly demonstrates the preparation for a sumptuous dinner and general views of the mansion, as well as the emotions that the protagonist experiences.
Jack Farthing, Sally Hawkins, Amy Manson, Sean Harris and others starred with Kristen Stewart in the film.
The world premiere of Spencer will take place on September 3 at the Venice Film Festival. Then, special screenings will take place at the Toronto Film Festival ahead of the film’s release on November 5.
