The authors of the article in The American Conservative, published on Wednesday, December 1, called the US admirals’ warning about the preparation of the PRC for the invasion of Taiwan, as well as Washington’s support for Kiev in front of the allegedly existing threat of a military conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

In the opinion of journalists, statements of this kind must be treated carefully.

“However, the Americans are no better prepared for this mission than they were at the time of Pearl Harbor,” the article says.

In addition, the article indicates that of all the American allies in the Asia-Pacific region, only Japan has restored part of its military power. However, as the journalists stressed, she is unlikely to join the war.

Earlier, on November 30, former Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) officer and specialist in Russian doctrine and strategy, Rebecca Koffler, told Fox News that the United States should look out for its own interests and not get involved in troubled relations between countries on another continent. which are not in the interests of the United States. Failure to do so could end in disaster that won’t cost American lives. She said that while Ukraine is part of Russia’s vital interests, it is not part of America’s interests. Koffler also recalled that no one could win the war with Russia on Russian soil.

On November 28, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that the hysteria whipped up by the Anglo-Saxon and Ukrainian media, as well as by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, is unacceptable. According to a Kremlin spokesman, the information about the allegedly planned attack by Russia is absolutely groundless.

On the same day, Russian Ambassador to London Andrei Kelin said that there was a risk of military escalation with Western countries. At the same time, he stressed that Russia is not planning a military invasion of Ukraine.

On November 22, the American agency Bloomberg, citing sources, reported that, according to US intelligence, Russia could allegedly plan an attack on Ukraine in early 2022 and conduct it from three directions, including through Belarus.