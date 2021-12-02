https://ria.ru/20211202/ssha-1761749212.html

The United States is concerned about the presence of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine

WASHINGTON, 2 Dec – RIA Novosti. The United States is concerned about the “presence of Russian troops” near the border with Ukraine, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said during a press conference in the South Korean capital Seoul. “We are concerned about (presence – ed.) Russian troops near the border with Ukraine,” Austin said .Kiev and Western states have recently expressed concern over the alleged intensification of “aggressive actions” by Russia near the borders of Ukraine. Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is moving troops within its territory and at its own discretion. According to him, this does not threaten anyone and should not worry anyone. Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern about the buildup of NATO forces in Europe. NATO is expanding initiatives and calls it “containing Russian aggression.” The Kremlin stressed that Russia poses no threat to anyone, but will not disregard actions that are potentially dangerous to its interests.

