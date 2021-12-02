    The United States is concerned about the presence of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine

    By
    Cornelius Chandler
    -
    0
    34

    https://ria.ru/20211202/ssha-1761749212.html

    The United States is concerned about the presence of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine

    The United States is concerned about the presence of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine – RIA Novosti, 12/02/2021

    The United States is concerned about the presence of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine

    The United States is concerned about the “presence of Russian troops” near the border with Ukraine, said the head of the Pentagon Lloyd Austin during a press conference in the South Korean capital … RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021

    2021-12-02T08: 46

    2021-12-02T08: 46

    2021-12-02T08: 46

    in the world

    Kiev

    USA

    Dmitry Peskov

    NATO

    lloyd austin

    Russia

    / html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

    / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

    https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/151123/43/1511234312_0:201:2611:1669_1920x0_80_0_0_a14d66e9cc998ccc1cb846a3d5fe3580.jpg

    WASHINGTON, 2 Dec – RIA Novosti. The United States is concerned about the “presence of Russian troops” near the border with Ukraine, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said during a press conference in the South Korean capital Seoul. “We are concerned about (presence – ed.) Russian troops near the border with Ukraine,” Austin said .Kiev and Western states have recently expressed concern over the alleged intensification of “aggressive actions” by Russia near the borders of Ukraine. Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is moving troops within its territory and at its own discretion. According to him, this does not threaten anyone and should not worry anyone. Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern about the buildup of NATO forces in Europe. NATO is expanding initiatives and calls it “containing Russian aggression.” The Kremlin stressed that Russia poses no threat to anyone, but will not disregard actions that are potentially dangerous to its interests.

    https://ria.ru/20211201/sanktsii-1761730487.html

    Kiev

    USA

    Russia

    RIA News

    internet-group@rian.ru

    7 495 645-6601

    FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

    https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

    2021

    RIA News

    internet-group@rian.ru

    7 495 645-6601

    FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

    https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

    news

    ru-RU

    https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

    https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

    RIA News

    internet-group@rian.ru

    7 495 645-6601

    FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

    https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

    https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/151123/43/1511234312_59-0:2551:1869_1920x0_80_0_0_044805b84003d483b1e7bc30b81a35cf.jpg

    in the world, kiev, usa, dmitry sands, nato, lloyd austin, russia

    The United States is concerned about the presence of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine

    Source link

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here