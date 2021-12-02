The US defense budget has become hostage to Nord Stream 2 – RBK

Nevertheless, according to The Hill, on Tuesday, November 30, representatives of the two parties managed to agree on a new vote on the defense budget, taking into account the inclusion of the three amendments that the Republicans spoke about. At the same time, the proposal of Senators Jim Risch and Ted Cruz on sanctions against Nord Stream 2 was the most controversial, the newspaper notes. A new vote, now for 21 amendments, was to take place on December 1. A so-called hot line was previously created: all 100 senators were asked whether they would vote against the adoption of the budget. Three people at that time were not ready to support the project in this form, since they wanted to include other amendments into it.

As a result, on the evening of December 1, the defense budget was again blocked. Senator Marco Rubio did this, writes The Hill, due to the fact that his proposed amendment banning imports from the Chinese region of Xinjiang, where, according to Washington, the Chinese authorities are carrying out the genocide of the Uyghurs, was ruled out. Earlier, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Jack Reid, tried to achieve the inclusion of three more amendments in the draft defense budget and postpone its consideration until Thursday morning. The Xinjiang sanctions were one of them. This proposal was rejected because the Rubio amendment contradicts the first article of the Constitution, since laws related to raising incomes must come from the House of Representatives. That is, even if his amendment were included in the number of those under consideration, it would still be excluded from the final version when the defense budget was adopted.

Despite the fact that the amendment on Nord Stream 2 was put to a vote, its fate has not yet been finally decided due to the contradictory attitude towards it both in the ranks of the Democrats and in the administration of President Joe Biden. According to The Hill, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken urged senators from the Democratic Party to abandon its adoption and prevent the imposition of sanctions against the pipeline operator, Nord Stream 2 AG, owned by Gazprom. The amendment also provides for the possibility of imposing restrictions on companies participating in the testing of the gas pipeline and its certification.

Behind Blinken’s actions are the Biden administration’s fears that further opposition to the pipeline project will damage relations with Germany – an important US partner in Europe – and will be rejected by the German authorities. Earlier, the Axios edition, citing a confidential document of the Bundestag, wrote that Berlin had asked Washington not to impose sanctions against Nord Stream 2, as this would weaken the US’s authority and “damage transatlantic unity”. At the same time, the German side emphasized that the gas pipeline does not threaten the energy security of Ukraine, provided that gas transit through this country is preserved.

“They create procedural problems to avoid politically hard voting. The Democrats are extremely concerned about the vote on Nord Stream 2 because they were all against it under the previous administration, but now that Biden is in power, they have a different calculation, “The Hill quoted a source familiar with the debate as saying. The interlocutor of the publication noted that “the (Biden’s) administration is doing everything possible to protect Nord Stream 2 at a time when Russian troops are concentrated along the Ukrainian border.”

The House of Representatives prepared a draft U.S. defense budget for fiscal 2022 (October 1, 2021 – September 30, 2022) this summer. For the first time in the past few years, it did not contain anti-Russian sanctions. At the same time, among the main provisions of the document were such items as a ban on the use of funds of the Ministry of Defense for the maintenance of Guantanamo prison after September 30, 2022, which would mean its actual closure, and a ban on supporting operations carried out by the coalition led by Saudi Arabia in Yemen.

Nevertheless, the draft budget was finalized, and the original budget was increased from $ 706 billion to $ 770 billion before it was passed by the House of Representatives of the American Congress by 316 votes to 113 at the end of September this year. The final version of the lower house included sanctions against Nord Stream 2 and Russia’s sovereign debt, as well as against a number of officials, including Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. The document also says that the leadership of the US military and intelligence structures must give a clear answer to the question of how they will deal with the terrorist threat emanating from Afghanistan. After the Senate makes amendments to it and approves them, the bill goes to the signature of Biden.