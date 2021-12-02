“The war with Angelina had a big impact on him”: Brad Pitt gave up his personal life

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt broke up five years ago. Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt broke up five years ago, but they are still fighting a child custody war in court. They would make up and forget past grievances – but no, the ex-spouses are unshakable. Moreover, due to the protracted divorce proceedings, they both abandoned their personal lives. At least, as Brad’s friends assure, the actor no longer wants to fall in love. Pitt, 57, does not consider dating women “his priority,” as he is under a huge burden of responsibility amid the protracted custody battle. Brad is not ready for a new relationship, and does not even know if he will be ready again, sources assure UsWeekly.

“Brad works hard and remains as positive as possible,” an insider told the portal.

The Fight Club star and the beautiful Maleficent broke up in September 2016. Since then, they have been arguing in court over custody of 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zakhara, 15-year-old Shiloh, and 13-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. The eldest son of the ex-spouses, Maddox, is now 20 years old.

“This whole war with Angelina really took its toll on Brad,” the source added. “Luckily, he has incredible willpower plus a great support group.

Pitt’s “cheerleading group” includes his friends – director David Fincher, actors Edward Norton and Ryan Gosling, and British artist Thomas Hausago.

In the years after the divorce, both Pitt and Jolie have been credited with romantic relationships more than once. But, apparently, none of the intizhek became something serious for the actor. The last high-profile novel by Pitt happened last year – the actor was noticed along with the German model Nicole Poturalski. Brad dated the 27-year-old fashion model for several months, they had love at a distance: he lived in the USA, Nicole – in Berlin. The lovers flew to visit each other, but this situation could not last long.

Angelina, on the other hand, assures that after parting with her husband, she did not have a hearty chosen one. In an interview with E! News Daily Pop Jolie explained why this happened.

– I guess I just have a very long list with different “no” – joked Angelina. – I have been alone for a long time.

Jolie admitted that after breaking up with her husband, she completely focused on children. And if before she worried about them, now they are trying to take care of her.

– I have six very talented children. Of course, you wake up with the thought, “I have to make sure they are okay.” But to be honest, that changed a few years ago. Now they want to make sure mom is okay. They take good care of me, we are a great team. I am very lucky … and therefore I am worried. I am one of those who are always worried, but I adore them, – said the actress.