The girl will receive multimillion-dollar compensation for her birth

MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. In the UK, a girl will receive multi-million dollar compensation from a doctor who oversaw her mother’s pregnancy. Skegness resident Evie Tumbs was born with a developmental defect called Spina bifida, which can lead to leg paralysis and urinary incontinence. during the first trimester of pregnancy and did not warn about the possible consequences for the health of the unborn child. Otherwise, the woman would have the opportunity to terminate the pregnancy. The victim herself called her birth a mistake provoked by medical negligence. This case set a precedent in judicial practice, which will allow doctors to be held accountable in case of neglect of patients during consultations on the conception of a child.

