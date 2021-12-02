https://ria.ru/20211202/kompensatsiya-1761810856.html
The girl will receive multimillion-dollar compensation for her birth
The woman sued the doctor for compensation for giving her to be born – RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021
The girl will receive multimillion-dollar compensation for her birth
In the UK, a girl will receive multi-million dollar compensation from a doctor who oversaw her mother’s pregnancy. Writes about this The Telegraph. RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021
2021-12-02T13: 46
2021-12-02T13: 46
2021-12-02T14: 02
in the world
United Kingdom
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/97603/25/976032572_0:122:2500:1528_1920x0_80_0_0_6390ba548f32e330761ac521be592a6c.jpg
MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. In the UK, a girl will receive multi-million dollar compensation from a doctor who oversaw her mother’s pregnancy. Skegness resident Evie Tumbs was born with a developmental defect called Spina bifida, which can lead to leg paralysis and urinary incontinence. during the first trimester of pregnancy and did not warn about the possible consequences for the health of the unborn child. Otherwise, the woman would have the opportunity to terminate the pregnancy. The victim herself called her birth a mistake provoked by medical negligence. This case set a precedent in judicial practice, which will allow doctors to be held accountable in case of neglect of patients during consultations on the conception of a child.
https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20210128/korova-1595011010.html
United Kingdom
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/97603/25/976032572_152-0:2349:1648_1920x0_80_0_0_9b3109238443619fb41efe701150d084.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
worldwide, UK
The woman sued the doctor for compensation for giving her to be born
Skegness resident Evie Toombs was born with a developmental defect called Spina bifida, which can lead to leg paralysis and urinary incontinence.
According to the lawsuit, the doctor did not prescribe the victim’s mother to take folic acid before and during the first trimester of pregnancy and did not warn about the possible consequences for the health of the unborn child. Otherwise, the woman would be able to terminate the pregnancy.
The victim herself called her birth a mistake, provoked by medical negligence.
This case created a precedent in judicial practice, which will allow doctors to be held accountable in case of negligence towards patients during consultations on conceiving a child.
January 28, 17:58
The undisclosed Permyachka has sued 50 thousand from the owner of the cow who gored her