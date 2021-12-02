https://ria.ru/20211202/lukashenko-1761861987.html

There are sea of ​​graves of migrants on the Polish-Belarusian border, Lukashenka said

On the Polish-Belarusian border, a sea of ​​graves of migrants, Lukashenko said – RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021

There are sea of ​​graves of migrants on the Polish-Belarusian border, Lukashenka said

Many unmarked refugee graves have appeared on the Polish-Belarusian border, but the Polish authorities are hiding this information, said President of Belarus Alexander … RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021

2021-12-02T16: 25

2021-12-02T16: 25

2021-12-02T17: 38

MINSK, December 2 – RIA Novosti. Many unmarked refugee graves have appeared on the Polish-Belarusian border, but the Polish authorities are hiding this information, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti. a state of emergency has been introduced there, no one is allowed there, “he said. According to him, journalists and international observers work only from the Belarusian side of the border.” and people, not indifferent Poles, look for these people in the forests and bury them. Therefore, here are, indeed, unmarked graves, “the President of Belarus said. In the summer, on the border of Belarus with Poland and the Baltic countries, the flow of refugees from the Middle East and Africa. Recently, the situation has worsened: several thousand illegal immigrants have gathered at the barriers, clashes with the Polish security officials have begun. The West blames Minsk for what is happening, but they reject all accusations there. Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko explained that the country will no longer restrain the flow of people: because of the sanctions, there is “no money or effort.” situation with the breakthrough of the Belarusian-Polish border by illegal migrants, forces and means are enough. Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Yevgeniy Yenin said that about 8.5 thousand servicemen, including border guards, would provide security in connection with a possible influx of refugees. According to him, the escalation of the crisis can come at any moment. Read the full text of the interview at ria.ru & gt; & gt; & gt;

Warsaw

Belarus

Minsk

2021

