“They ride it”? Americans have estimated UAZ “Patriot” for 26 thousand dollars

A week after the demonstration at the Los Angeles Auto Show, Bremach announced the base price of the 2022 UAZ Patriot. Overseas, the Russian SUV is called the Bremach 4 × 4 and costs $ 26,405 – 1,957,000 rubles at the current exchange rate.

For a variant with a body kit from BMS Alfa and 17-inch Raceline wheels, you will have to pay 3 thousand 650 dollars, and then the cost of the car in ruble terms exceeds 2.2 million rubles.

According to representatives of the company, referred to by the portal Carscoops, the model is “specially designed and homologated for the American market.”

The Patriot’s value for the midsize SUV segment in the US is considered attractive, especially given the 5-year vehicle warranty and 10-year drivetrain warranty. However, the majority of users of the portal were surprised and even outraged, many were familiar with the characteristics of the machine and the history of operation.

Here are just a few comments:

– UAZ models are very unreliable and prone to corrosion, rust in 3-5 years … Also, this engine is very voracious – up to 20 liters per 100 kilometers when driving around the city. UAZ “Patriot” will probably receive 0 stars in crash tests, because it was developed in the 90s … And yes, in the USA it is overpriced, in Russia it costs from 14,500 dollars! nickname Shelby GT500.

– Anyone who thinks it will sell is ignorant. Look at the reviews about them at home, they are badly built. Tailgate seals that don’t keep out water and dust? Not acceptable for a car built in the 1980s, let alone 2022. This thing doesn’t even have side airbags or curtain airbags. How is this even possible? $ 26k for something with zero build quality or materials, safety features, or modern design. This is a joke, says HaltestelleLuitpolthafen.

– The BRIO lettering on the back is really graceful. But it will be interesting how this car will perform, say, in a year or so, writes Paul.

– Do they still do it? I am pleasantly surprised, – said 85ZingoGTR.

“I can’t wait for the crash test results,” notes Binbin90.

“This is one of those cars that absolutely no one is going to buy,” says Voltswagen of America.

– I like it. This is a segment that all other manufacturers have abandoned, – user RXseven7sevin contributed a share of the positive.