this is not a budget car – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

On the eve of Lada Granta celebrated its tenth anniversary on the assembly line. During this time, a rethinking of the philosophy of the car took place, which became a consequence of the trends present on the market. Now Granta is not considered to be a “state employee”.

Olga Bazhenova, Granta project director, spoke about this. According to her, the use of the characteristic “budget car” in relation to Lada Granta is currently unacceptable, since the model is a “balanced supply on the market” due to its modern appearance (restyling of 2018 – approx. “RG”) and options, including telematics complex Lada Connect, top version of multimedia Lada EnjoY Pro with surround sound system.

Olga Bazhenova noted that Lada Granta’s leading position in the Russian market allows maintaining a balance between properties, options and price. At the end of ten months of 2021, the model family ranks first in terms of the number of units sold.

Prices for Lada Granta start at 559,900 rubles, which makes the car one of the most affordable offers on the new car market in Russia. A sedan, a hatchback, a station wagon and a liftback with 1.6-liter engines with a capacity of 90, 98 and 106 hp are available for purchase.