Tinkov called the reasons for the failure of the deal with “Yandex” – RBC

The Yandex management was frightened by the arrival of Oleg Tinkov and “chatted” the co-founder of the IT company Arkady Volozh, so as not to buy the bank, Tinkov himself believes. In his opinion, Volozh regrets the failure of the deal

Oleg Tinkov

(Photo: Ekaterina Kuzmina / RBC)



Oleg Tinkov, a Russian entrepreneur and founder of Tinkoff Bank, attributed the growth of the group’s shares and the position of the IT company management to the reasons for the failure of the TCS Group deal with Yandex. He spoke about this in a documentary film about Tinkoff Bank “He is so alone”, which premiered in Moscow on the evening of December 1. The picture was shot by journalist Andrey Loshak.

According to Tinkov, he negotiated the deal within a month, lying in the infectious box: “For a month I was lying with the phone and made this deal with Greg Abovsky (ex-financial director of Yandex. – RBK), Tigran Khudaverdyan (Managing Director of the Yandex Group. – RBK) and with Arkady (Volozh, co-founder and CEO of the Yandex group of companies. – RBK) “. In March 2020, it became known that Tinkov was diagnosed with leukemia. The businessman has been fighting her since October 2019.

“What went wrong: firstly, I was sick and the stock was growing wildly in price. We started a deal at a price there, like $ 20, and when we finished it, it was there for $ 40, I don’t remember, ”Tinkov said.

Tinkoff Bank has become systemically important



As a result of the deal, a “national champion” was to be created, where Tinkov would not have control, but would have the opportunity to advise on doing business – this was the view of the businessman himself. According to him, this approach “management [«Яндекса»] frightened. ” “They say, ‘Well, what the hell to us. We have Arkady, who bites us [мозг], even here Tinkov will appear, such a charisma. ” And they chatted to him, Arcadia, that “why do we need Tinkov.” I say: “No, wait, but if you don’t want me to take part at all, then this is just a purchase <...>. Then more money and money at once, ”the entrepreneur described the situation.