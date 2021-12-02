Trotsenko’s company will buy Vorkutaugol for RUB15 billion – RBK

Alexey Mordashov’s Severstal decided to sell the coal asset to the Russian Energy Company of Roman Trotsenko and Andrey Tyasto as part of the decarbonization strategy. The deal will amount to RUB 15 billion.

Photo: Alexander Vikulov / RIA Novosti



Alexey Mordashov’s Severstal signed a binding agreement with Roman Trotsenko’s Russian Energy Company to sell Vorkutaugol. The transaction amount is RUB 15 billion. This is stated in the message of “Severstal”.

RBC sent a request to Trotsenko.

Vorkutaugol is one of the largest coal mining companies in Russia. It accounts for about 11% of the country’s coking coal production. The company consists of five underground mines, one open pit mine and several auxiliary enterprises. The volume of coal production by the company’s enterprises in 2020 amounted to 10.3 million tons, the production of coal concentrate – 4.7 million tons. Revenue amounted to 25.3 billion rubles, net loss – 2.3 billion rubles.

The deal is planned to be closed in the first quarter of 2022 after obtaining the appropriate permits from the Federal Antimonopoly Service, as well as fulfilling a number of other conditions.

“As part of our ambitious decarbonization program, through the use of the latest technologies, we are gradually reducing the consumption of coal raw materials. In the future, this trend will intensify, including through the use of hydrogen fuel, “- said Severstal CEO Alexander Shevelev.