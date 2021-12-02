Two excerpts from Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released

CBS has published two excerpts from an interview with British Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle with American TV presenter Oprah Winfrey, which will air on CBS on 7 March.

In Winfrey’s first video asked from Markle, whether she was forbidden to speak on some topics, and stressed that “there are no forbidden topics here.” Markle herself does not say anything, but the presenter repeats her words “almost unsurvivable” and notes that this is “a turning point.”

“My biggest fear was that history would repeat itself,” admitted Harry. How notes The Guardian, he was referring to the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana, who died at the age of 36 in a car accident in Paris on August 31, 1997. Shortly before the accident, she was chased by the paparazzi. At the end of the video, Winfrey admitted that the couple had told her “pretty shocking things.”

In the second excerpt of the interview, Prince Harry told that he is happy to communicate with Winfrey, knowing that his wife is nearby. “I can’t imagine how hard it was for her (Princess Diana – Esquire) to go through all this alone,” added Harry.

On February 14, it became known that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their second child. The firstborn, who became the seventh in the line of succession to the British throne, the couple had on May 6, 2019. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex named Archie’s son Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

In January 2020, Prince Harry and his wife decided to step down as members of the British royal family and become “financially independent.” After that, they moved to Canada and then to the United States. In the fall, Meghan Markle in her column for The New York Times said that she had a miscarriage in July.