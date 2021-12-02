Two excerpts from Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released

CBS has published two excerpts from an interview with British Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle with American TV presenter Oprah Winfrey, which will air on CBS on 7 March.
In Winfrey’s first video
“My biggest fear was that history would repeat itself,” admitted Harry. How
In the second excerpt of the interview, Prince Harry
On February 14, it became known that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their second child. The firstborn, who became the seventh in the line of succession to the British throne, the couple had on May 6, 2019. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex named Archie’s son Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
In January 2020, Prince Harry and his wife decided to step down as members of the British royal family and become “financially independent.” After that, they moved to Canada and then to the United States. In the fall, Meghan Markle in her column for The New York Times said that she had a miscarriage in July.
Read also:
From rebel to husband and father: the story of Prince Harry
“Civil War in the Royal Family”: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step back from royal affairs. What does this mean?