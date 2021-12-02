U.S. Secretary of State Threatens Russia with Sanctions That Have Not Been Used Before

In the event of Moscow’s aggression against Kiev, the United States will use such effective sanctions, from which the White House refrained earlier. This was announced by the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, writes Reuters.

After the meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers in Riga, the Secretary of State announced the country’s future policy: “If Russia follows the path of confrontation in relations with Ukraine, we have made it clear that we will respond decisively, including a number of high-impact economic measures that we have refrained from in the past. “.

Washington demands from Moscow to withdraw troops from the Ukrainian border. Blinken added that the White House does not know whether Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade a neighboring state.

Blinken added: “We know he is creating the potential to do this in a short time frame if he chooses.”

White House spokesman Jen Psaki also said earlier that Washington, if necessary, is ready to introduce more sanctions against Russia over Ukraine without hesitation. As noted by Psaki, at present the United States maintains contacts with both the Russian Federation and Ukraine on the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border.