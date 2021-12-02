https://ria.ru/20211202/kompaniya-1761769825.html

UAC, Sukhoi and RSK MiG will be merged into one company

UAC, Sukhoi and RSK MiG will be merged into one company – RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021

UAC, Sukhoi and RSK MiG will be merged into one company

The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), Sukhoi and RSK MiG will be merged into one company, such a decision was approved by the UAC board of directors, RIA Novosti said in a statement, 02.12.2021

2021-12-02T11: 04

2021-12-02T11: 04

2021-12-02T11: 19

economy

dry (holding company)

United Aircraft Corporation (UAC)

rsk moment

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/15003/49/150034915_0-0:468:263_1920x0_80_0_0_787c1a23ebe07423d081bd117771052f.jpg

MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), Sukhoi and RSK MiG will be merged into one company, the decision was approved by the UAC board of directors, the corporation said. Sukhoi Company and RSK MiG JSC. The issue of reorganizing UAC in the form of joining Sukhoi and MiG to it has been submitted to an extraordinary general meeting of UAC shareholders, scheduled for January 2022, “the statement says. MiG “was centralized earlier: the functions of the sole executive body of MiG were transferred to Sukhoi, and the functions of the Sukhoi IO were transferred to PJSC UAC. preparation, details have been worked out in order to begin the formation of a united subject of Russian aircraft construction – a structure capable of giving a powerful impetus to the development of the Rostec aviation complex and the entire industry. “According to him, the best corporate governance practices, advanced engineering competence, developed and efficient production base.

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20210318/sliyanie-1601799022.html

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/15003/49/150034915_0-0:468:351_1920x0_80_0_0_1fd63a3de6a60b74d4810925081d49e6.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

economics, dry (holding company), united aircraft corporation (uak), rsk mig, russia