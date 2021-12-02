Ukraine accused the Russian Federation and Germany of a special “delay” in the commissioning of SP-2 | News | News

Russia and Germany are using the suspension of certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to deliberately delay its opening. This opinion was expressed on Wednesday, December 1, in his article for Glavred by Valentin Zemlyansky, a Ukrainian expert on energy markets.

At the same time, he stressed that Moscow can do it for “selfish motives.”

“After all, the process of certification of a gas pipeline is far from the first time, the conditions are the same, but for some reason neither German lawyers nor Russian lawyers understood that the pipeline operator should be registered in Germany,” the expert noted, adding that knowing this, both countries took such a step deliberately.

According to Zemlyansky, the current situation on the European market is allegedly beneficial to Russia, since it can receive “additional dividends.”

On December 1, following the results of trading, gas futures prices on the ICE exchange rose by 1.3% to $ 1,095 per 1,000 cubic meters. m.

In late summer – early autumn, the cost of gas in Europe rose sharply. Experts attributed this to several factors – the low level of occupancy of European underground storage facilities, limited supply from the main suppliers and high demand for liquefied natural gas in Asia.

On October 6, a historical maximum was reached – $ 1937 per 1,000 cubic meters. After that, gas prices began to decline, and on November 1 – for the first time in a month and a half – the cost of futures fell below $ 750 per 1,000 cubic meters. m.

On November 16, the German regulator suspended the certification of Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent operator of SP-2. According to the regulator, it will be possible to continue certification when a subsidiary company for the German part of the pipeline is created in Germany. As a result, Nord Stream 2 AG promised to establish a subsidiary in Germany to ensure compliance with all regulations.

The construction of SP-2 was completed on September 10. It was built from Russia to Germany along the Baltic seabed with the aim of direct gas supplies to Europe. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. The Baltic states, Poland, the United States and Ukraine are opposed.