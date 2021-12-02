Ukraine announced the intervention of Russia and Germany in the opening of the “Nord Stream – 2”

Ukrainian expert on energy markets Valentin Zemlyansky wrote in an article for Glavred that Russia and Germany are deliberately “delaying” the opening of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline due to the suspension of its certification.

“This is not the first time the gas pipeline certification process is taking place, the conditions are the same, but for some reason neither German lawyers nor Russian lawyers understood that the pipeline operator must be registered in Germany,” RIA Novosti quotes the text of the material.

It notes that, most likely, the parties “deliberately went to this violation.”

Zemlyansky claims that this situation on the gas market in Europe allegedly “suits” Gazprom.

He also added that Russia can conduct such rhetoric out of “selfish motives.”

“For them, it is essential that certification takes place in a purely legal field, plus receive additional dividends from the situation,” sums up the author of the article.

Earlier, Elena Berezina, a representative of Gazprom’s foreign economic activity department, said that Nord Stream 2 AG is in close contact with the German regulator regarding the company’s certification for the operation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

On November 16, it was reported that Nord Stream 2 AG decided to create a subsidiary in the Federal Republic of Germany in order to comply with the legal requirements of Germany, the fulfillment of which is necessary for the certification of the German part of the gas pipeline.