Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said about bridges burned by Lukashenka’s words about Crimea – RBK

“So far, we do not see that the Belarusian army is preparing for operations against Ukraine, or that the Belarusian leadership can allow Russia to use its territory to organize an invasion. However, any potential threat requires not only attention, but also the concentration of resources of the armed forces to mitigate it, ”the minister continued.

According to him, the political statements of Minsk “are part of Russia’s aggressive foreign policy.”

“This threat must be answered. However, in order to prevent such a development of events, it is necessary to send an appropriate number of military personnel to the Belarusian border. We are currently deciding where to get these resources, ”explained Kuleba.

He stressed that the activities of the leadership of Belarus “meet the military interests of Russia”, since in order to strengthen the northern border, Ukraine will have to weaken other areas.

Lukashenko told his version of events in Crimea in 2014



The statement of the President of Belarus about his readiness to visit Crimea and recognize the peninsula as part of Russia was made on November 30.

“Crimea is de facto <...> it is the Russian Crimea. <...> My visit to Crimea, to which I have every right, under whose protectorate, leadership … this is my Crimea. <...> I have a president [Путин] suggested, said: “Come on.” <...> I say: “Well, I would show the Crimea.” – “No questions”. <...> If the president has already arrived there with the president of Russia – listen, what other confessions can there be? It is not a secret for me or for Putin, ”Lukashenka said then in an interview with RIA Novosti.

He also said that in the next two months, joint military exercises of Belarus and Russia will be held on the border with Ukraine. “We agreed with the President [Владимиром] Putin that in the near future we should jointly conduct exercises on the southern borders, the Belarusian-Ukrainian border, ”Lukashenka said. He noted that the exercises are planned to be held in two stages, with the first stage to take place in winter. The President of Belarus assured that everything is ready for this.