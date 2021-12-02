Unexpected factor that raises dangerous cholesterol levels named

https://ria.ru/20211201/kholesterin-1761734823.html

This simple tip will save you a stroke.

An unexpected factor that increases the dangerous level of cholesterol is named

This simple tip will save you a stroke.

Stress can lead to excess “dangerous” cholesterol. The British newspaper Daily Express wrote about this with reference to the words of the doctor Timothy Legg. RIA Novosti, 01.12.2021

MOSCOW, December 1 – RIA Novosti. Stress can lead to excess “dangerous” cholesterol. The British newspaper Daily Express wrote about this with reference to the words of the doctor Timothy Legg. According to the expert, stress triggers complex chemical processes in the body. When a person is nervous, the body releases the hormones cortisol and adrenaline, which in turn triggers the release of triglyceride fats, which is the body’s main source of energy, the text explains. However, their overabundance leads to the formation of “bad” cholesterol. In the fight against anxiety, the physician recommended exercising to release serotonin and dopamine and sticking to a healthy diet. Eating foods such as bananas, broccoli, spinach, avocados, and dark chocolate can help reduce anxiety. Doctors warn that high cholesterol levels increase the risk of heart disease by blocking blood vessels. Depending on the part of the body, it can trigger a stroke or heart attack.

