Unexpected factor that raises dangerous cholesterol levels named

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
35

https://ria.ru/20211201/kholesterin-1761734823.html

This simple tip will save you a stroke.

An unexpected factor that increases the dangerous level of cholesterol is named – Russia news today

This simple tip will save you a stroke.

Stress can lead to excess “dangerous” cholesterol. The British newspaper Daily Express wrote about this with reference to the words of the doctor Timothy Legg. RIA Novosti, 01.12.2021

2021-12-01T23: 13

2021-12-01T23: 13

2021-12-01T23: 13

in the world

health – society

cholesterol

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/115101/88/1151018867_0:20:2000:1145_1920x0_80_0_0_fb936d7c634f0622f1ea397737bba326.jpg

MOSCOW, December 1 – RIA Novosti. Stress can lead to excess “dangerous” cholesterol. The British newspaper Daily Express wrote about this with reference to the words of the doctor Timothy Legg. According to the expert, stress triggers complex chemical processes in the body. When a person is nervous, the body releases the hormones cortisol and adrenaline, which in turn triggers the release of triglyceride fats, which is the body’s main source of energy, the text explains. However, their overabundance leads to the formation of “bad” cholesterol. In the fight against anxiety, the physician recommended exercising to release serotonin and dopamine and sticking to a healthy diet. Eating foods such as bananas, broccoli, spinach, avocados, and dark chocolate can help reduce anxiety. Doctors warn that high cholesterol levels increase the risk of heart disease by blocking blood vessels. Depending on the part of the body, it can trigger a stroke or heart attack.

https://ria.ru/20211117/vinograd-1759504614.html

https://ria.ru/20211116/kholesterin-1759256902.html

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/115101/88/1151018867_225-0:1777:1164_1920x0_80_0_0_cc3cb2e4e0d75923e2e780369460a48f.jpg

in the world, health – society, cholesterol

Unexpected factor that raises dangerous cholesterol levels named

MOSCOW, December 1 – RIA Novosti. Stress can lead to excess “dangerous” cholesterol. The British newspaper Daily Express wrote about this with reference to the words of the doctor Timothy Legg.

According to the expert, stress triggers complex chemical processes in the body. When a person is nervous, the hormone cortisol and adrenaline are released in the body, which in turn provokes the release of triglyceride fats.

Belly - RIA Novosti, 1920, 11/17/2021

November 17, 04:50 PM

Scientists call the “bad cholesterol killer”

It is the body’s main source of energy, explained in the text. However, their excess leads to the formation of “bad” cholesterol.

To combat anxiety, the physician recommended exercising to release serotonin and dopamine and eating a healthy diet. Eating foods such as bananas, broccoli, spinach, avocados, and dark chocolate can help reduce anxiety.

Doctors warn that high cholesterol levels increase the risk of cardiovascular disease by blocking blood vessels. Depending on the part of the body, it can trigger a stroke or heart attack.

Taking a blood test from a woman - RIA Novosti, 1920, 11/16/2021

November 16, 11:44

The name of the seasoning that lowers the level of “bad” cholesterol

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here