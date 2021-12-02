Universal has signed Nicolas Cage to play Dracula in Renfield. Reedus

Universal is once again trying to relaunch the gold pool of its projects. For this, at one time the studio had plans for a whole backbone of such projects, which were canceled after the crushing failure of the remake of “The Mummy” with Tom Cruise.

It seems that after four years the studio has a renewed desire to revive the Dark Universe – a new film called “Renfield” promises us a new reading of the story of Count Dracula, based on the cult novel by Bram Stoker. Moreover, judging by the news, the studio has quite serious intentions.

Nicholas Hoult will play the role of Renfield, Dracula’s assistant and admirer. © Freedom Media

According to Collider, the production of the picture has entered its active stage. It is known that the tape will focus on a character named Renfield. In Stoker’s novel, Renfield is the elderly patient of the mental hospital, which is the setting for a portion of the events of Dracula. He is extremely smart, and Count Dracula is practically his idol.

True, apparently, the studio decided to significantly rejuvenate the character – after all, the star of the X-Men blockbuster series Nicholas Hoult will play him in the new film.

In recent years, Cage has starred exclusively in third-rate action and thrillers, so Renfield can help the actor restart his career. © Voltage Pictures

Count Vladislav Dracula in Renfield will be portrayed by Nicolas Cage himself. The actor, who has an Oscar and many interesting roles in his asset, has actually “killed” his career in the last ten, grabbing all possible roles in order to pay off debts, often finding himself in low-budget action films and very low quality thrillers.

It is possible that this role is capable of reviving Cage’s acting career. Since the release of the movie “Kick-Ass” in 2010, the actor has not had projects worthy of attention.

Awkwafina, who we recently saw in the new Marvel feed, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will also join Dracula’s team. © Marvel Studios

And the comedian Aquafina closes the top three, having shot in recent years in several high-profile projects, among which the comedy “Crazy Rich Asians” and the blockbuster of the Marvel Cinematic Universe “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” can be noted. True, what kind of role the studio has prepared for the 33-year-old American woman is still unknown. It is rumored that she may play the female version of Van Helsing.

The project will be directed by Chris McKay, who directed the action movie Future War with Chris Pratt for Amazon Prime. The original idea for the project belongs to The Walking Dead showrunner Robert Kirkman, and the script will be written by Ryan Ridley, who worked on the animated series Rick and Morty. The plot has not yet been revealed, but there is an assumption that the action of the tape will take place in our time.

The last time Universal turned to the Dracula story was in 2014, when Luke Evans’ reimagined Vlad Dracula turned from a monster into a hero who sacrificed everything he had to save his son and his own people. Debut director Gary Shore turned out a stylish fantasy with a cool main character, which, however, failed at home (with a budget of 70 million, the film managed to raise only 56 million).

Renfield’s premiere date has yet to be set.

At the same time, Disney + officially confirmed the cast of its new series, Secret Invasion, which will be included in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.