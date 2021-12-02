Up to 60% of Porsche Taycan electric vehicles have serious charging problems – the company knows about them, but hides

According to an anonymous source working at Porsche headquarters in Zuffenhausen, Germany, “Six out of ten Porsche Taycan” have problems with the traction battery, due to which the cells are damaged, there is a need to replace them, and in some cases this can lead to a fire. The automaker, the source claims, is hiding the problem from the public and solving it in a somewhat controversial way.

The current high-voltage on-board charger does not control the process well enough, overcharging the batteries and causing them to overheat, the whistleblower said. For safety reasons, overheated cells are shut off and isolated, reducing the total battery capacity and reducing the vehicle’s range. The problem occurs when batteries are charged at low AC at up to 7.5 kW, which is the most common scenario, for example, at home. Tesla offered to help Porsche solve the problems, but the company said it could do it on its own.

The company has detailed statistics on all incidents related to the problem, but it deliberately made the decision not to replace the on-board charger, according to the informant. To compensate for the reduced range, Porsche unlocks the reserved and unused battery capacity, reassuring car owners that the problem has been fixed, although damaged cells still remain in the car, posing a potential threat.

If the authorities in any country require the recall of the Taycan electric vehicles to replace chargers and batteries, this will result in costs for the company hundreds of millions of euros. The recall may affect, according to the informant, 60 thousand cars around the world. Porsche can expect reputational costs on a par with the 2015 VW Group scandal.