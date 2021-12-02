US and Canada imposed sanctions on Lukashenka’s son

Dmitry Lukashenko (to the right of Alexander Lukashenko). Photo: Maxim Guchek / BelTA Pool Photo via AP

In total, the restrictions affected 20 individuals, 12 companies, as well as two Il-76 aircraft belonging to Transaviaexport and a helicopter owned by Slavkali.

Among the individuals on the list were the chairman of the State Border Committee Anatoly Lappo, deputy of the Belarusian parliament, former head of the Ice Hockey Federation of Belarus Dmitry Baskov, employees of the Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime and Corruption of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus Denis Chemodanov, Mikhail Bedunkevich and Alexander Aleksa, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Dmitry Korzyuk.

Among the companies under the sanctions were Agrorozkvit, Beltechexport, Slavkali, Tsentrkurort and the Transaviaexport airline.

According to the US authorities, the persons who fell under the sanctions facilitated the smuggling of migrants to the border with the European Union, “participated in the suppression of human rights and democracy” in Belarus and supported the Lukashenka regime. The US Treasury also explained that the potash sector of the Belarusian economy came under sanctions because of the “financial benefits” received from it by the Lukashenka regime.

For individuals, the restrictions provide for the blocking of all assets in the United States, the prohibition of any transactions with American citizens related to the property or interests of persons on the sanctions list. Objects that are directly or indirectly owned by 50% or more of these persons are also blocked.

American companies were also banned from entering into new contracts with Belarusian legal entities included in the list, as well as their subsidiaries. In particular, the Americans were given 120 days to terminate relations with the Belarusian Potash Company and its subsidiary Agrorozkvit, as well as legal entities that directly or indirectly belong to them by 50% or more.

Updated 19:00. Canada has imposed sanctions against Belarus. Dmitry Lukashenko, Anatoly Lappo, prosecutor Alina Kasyanchik, as well as the companies Tsentrkurort, Presidential Sports Club, Gardservice, BelTekhExport, Peleng, 140 Repair Plant and Agat were subject to restrictions.

In addition, the US Treasury has introduced partial sanctions against the state debt of Belarus – American citizens were prohibited from conducting operations with Belarusian government bonds with a maturity of more than 90 days and issued on December 2 and later.

Dmitry Lukashenko is the middle son of Alexander Lukashenko. He heads the central council of the Sanctioned Presidential Sports Club. Also, Lukashenko’s son is a member of the National Olympic Committee of Belarus.

Earlier, the United States introduced several packages of sanctions against Belarusian officials and companies. The first sanctions were imposed amid massive protests in the country over the results of the presidential elections in August 2020.