US and EU introduced a new package of sanctions against Belarus

The United States, Britain, Canada and the European Union have introduced a new package of sanctions against Belarus, their joint statement said. RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021

WASHINGTON, 2 Dec – RIA Novosti. The US, UK, Canada and the European Union have introduced a new package of sanctions against Belarus, according to their joint statement. According to the list provided by the US Treasury, the new restrictions affected 20 individuals, 12 organizations and three aircraft. The list includes Dmitry Lukashenko, a businessman and the middle son of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The restrictions also affected the Belarusian Potash Company and the Presidential Sports Club. In addition, they touched the Tsentrkurort unitary enterprise, Slavkali IOOO, Peleng OJSC, Gradservice LLC, Kidma Tek OJSC, Transaviaexport airline, 140 Repair Plant OJSC, Beltechexport CJSC, LLC “Agrozkvit” and OJSC “Agat-Electromechanical Plant.” trips to some citizens of Belarus who, in their opinion, are responsible for “spreading disinformation and suppressing civil society and democratic opposition.” In particular, the head of the Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime and Corruption of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus Andrei Parshin, the first deputy chairman and presenter of the National State TV and Radio Company of Belarus Sergei Gusachenko, judge of the Frunzensky Court of Minsk Natalya Buguk, state prosecutor in the case of Belsat journalists Alina Kasianchik , journalists of the newspaper “SB. Belarus Segodnya” Lyudmila Gladkaya and Andrei Mukovozchik, chairman of the Belarusian Union of Journalists Andrei Krivosheyev, journalist and TV presenter Grigory Azarenok. On the eve of the Deputy Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland announced the US intention to expand sanctions against Minsk due to the migration crisis, for which they blame Belarus. On the border of Belarus with Poland and the Baltic republics, the flow of refugees from the Middle East and North Africa, trying to get to Western Europe, has increased. The situation escalated on November 8, when about two thousand people gathered at the cordon. They set up a spontaneous camp and tried several times to break through the border, but in Poland their attempts were stopped, including with the help of stun grenades, a water cannon and tear gas. The West blames Minsk for what is happening, but all charges are denied there. According to Alexander Lukashenko, Belarus will no longer restrain the flow of people: because of the sanctions, there is “neither money nor strength” for this.

usa, belarus, alexander lukashenko, us treasury, sanctions