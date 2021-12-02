US court dismisses case of former Yukos shareholders against Russia

The Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia dismissed the case in which former Yukos shareholders were demanding $ 50 billion in compensation from Russia, TASS and RIA Novosti reported, citing the court’s decision.

Both parties requested the termination of the case, since they agreed on the procedure for payment of compensation.

In November last year, the Colombian District Court suspended the consideration of the claim until the cassation appeal of Russia was examined in the court in The Hague, which is simultaneously considering the same case. The court ordered the parties to the conflict to provide annual reports on the progress of the case.

In February 2020, a court in The Hague ordered Russia to pay Yukos shareholders $ 50 billion in compensation, but in early November 2021, the Dutch Supreme Court overturned this decision, citing the fact that the court did not take into account Russia’s argument about possible fraud of shareholders in the arbitration procedure.

The claim of the former Yukos shareholders has been considered since 2005, the amount of compensation was a record in the history of the court.

Former shareholders argued that Russia had violated the Energy Charter’s provisions to protect investors from discrimination and unfair and biased legal proceedings.

Russia accused former shareholders of dishonest acquisition of assets, including through bribes.