US Court of Appeal dismisses case of ex-Yukos shareholders against Russia – RBK

The court was asked about this by the former shareholders of the company themselves. They previously explained that they had agreed with the other party to dismiss the case and determined the procedure for paying the costs. During the trial, they tried to collect $ 50 billion from Russia

The Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia in the United States dismissed the case of former Yukos shareholders against Russia, in which they tried to recover $ 50 billion, TASS reports, citing a court ruling.

“After considering the petition of the appellants to terminate the case by their consent, the court decided to grant the petition, the case was dismissed,” the court decision says.

The petition in question was submitted by the ex-shareholders of YUKOS on November 18. In it, they informed the court that they had agreed with the other side of the case to terminate the case and determined the procedure for paying the costs.

In the same petition, the former shareholders asked the Court of Appeal to reject their earlier appeal, filed in late 2020. Then in it, they asked the court to overturn the decision of the District of Columbia court, which suspended the proceedings in their case at the request of Moscow. The corresponding decision was made by the District of Columbia court in November 2020.

Then the judge ordered to suspend the consideration of the case until November 18, 2022, until the process in the Supreme Court of the Netherlands, which was going on in parallel, is completed.