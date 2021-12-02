US imposed sanctions against son of Lukashenko and 12 Belarusian companies

The US Treasury Department has introduced new sanctions against Belarus. The restrictions included 12 companies, 20 people, two planes and a helicopter. The sanctions are connected with the migration crisis, which continues on the border of Belarus with the EU countries.

Among the individuals who have fallen under the restrictions are Alexander Lukashenko’s middle son Dmitry, Chairman of the State Border Committee Anatoly Lappo, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Dmitry Korzyuk and a member of the Belarusian parliament, former head of the Ice Hockey Federation of Belarus Dmitry Baskov. The United States also imposed sanctions on Beltechexport, Slavkali (it owns the helicopter that fell under the sanctions), the Belarusian Potash Company, Tsentrkurort, the Presidential Sports Club (headed by Dmitry Lukashenko) and Transaviaexport (two the aircraft on which the restrictions were imposed).

The US Treasury has imposed sanctions on the state debt of Belarus. Now American citizens are prohibited from conducting transactions with Belarusian government bonds, which have a maturity of more than 90 days and they were issued after December 2 of this year.

Simultaneously with the United States, the European Union introduced its sanctions against the official Minsk. The restrictions, as it was reported the day before, included 17 individuals and 11 organizations, including the Belavia airline and the state production association Belorusneft. This is the fifth package of EU sanctions against the regime of Alexander Lukashenko.

The US and EU restrictions on Belarus were also supported by Canada and the UK. In their statement, the countries called on the Lukashenka regime to stop organizing illegal migration across the border with the European Union, as well as to release almost 900 Belarusian political prisoners.

EU countries blame the Lukashenka regime for being behind the migration crisis at the border, claiming that the Belarusian authorities are luring residents of the Middle East to Minsk and helping them get to the border with Poland and Lithuania to try to cross it. The purpose of such actions is called the destabilization of the EU in retaliation for Western sanctions against the official Minsk.

A number of EU countries have stated that Russia helps the Lukashenka regime in transporting migrants, or at least approves and encourages his actions, but no such accusations have been made officially at the EU level. Moscow denies blame for the crisis in Minsk.