US market. Jerome Powell scared investors, but not for long

S&P 500: 4615 (+ 1.1%)

Nasdaq Composite Index: 15,700 (+ 1%)

External background: German DAX + 1.9%; Japanese Nikkei + 0.4%; China’s Shanghai Composite + 0.4%.

American stock indices are growing in the first half of Wednesday’s trading.

The focus is on a new strain of coronavirus. Vaccine manufacturers anticipate that a new modification will be required. Infection cases were recorded in Brazil, the 20th country in a row. In addition, investors are evaluating Jerome Powell’s performance and preparing for a new one.

The S&P 500 fell 1.9% on Tuesday. The index began to fall off the resistance zone formed by historical highs. Support levels in the event of a new pullback are 4550 and 4450 p.

Labor market data

According to the ADP report, the number of jobs created in the private sector in November was 534 thousand, compared with 571 thousand in October (forecast: 525 thousand).

We are waiting for the key official report on the labor market on Friday. According to the consensus forecast of analysts, non-farm payrolls could rise by 550 thousand, and the unemployment rate fell from 4.6% to 4.5%. Based on data from ADP, the BLS report may be close to consensus. However, the correlation between the data is medium-term rather than local.

Jerome Powell speaking

Jerome Powell’s new Senate appearance will begin at 6:00 p.m. EDT. Yesterday there was a similar performance, but new moments are possible.

The head of the FRS said that the cut in the QE program announced in November may end “several months earlier” than expected. This will open the door for further interest rate increases. In Powell’s opinion, it is time to abandon the “temporary” formulation of inflation.

Statements about the acceleration of Tapering will be made during the December meeting of the FRS (December 14-15). Based on Powell’s statements, QE may end in the spring, and the key rate will be raised in the summer.

S&P 500 Index chart for 6 months, daily timeframe





