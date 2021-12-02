US may announce tougher rules for entry into the country due to the spread of a new strain of coronavirus

The first case of omicron infection was detected in San Francisco in a tourist returning from South Africa.

According to The Washington Post, citing three federal officials, the US government will require all travelers entering the country to undergo testing the day before boarding a flight, regardless of their vaccination status or country of departure. It is also considering introducing a requirement that all travelers be retested within 3-5 days of arrival.

Since November, the US authorities have introduced a mandatory vaccination requirement for all foreign travelers with US- or Worldwide Health Organization-recognized vaccines. But after a new strain of the omicron coronavirus began to spread around the world, the White House decided to further tighten the rules of entry.

In addition, the Biden administration is discussing another, controversial, proposal to require all travelers, including US citizens, to quarantine for seven days even if they test negative for coronavirus, and to subject violators to fines.

Mandatory testing requirements are set out in a draft order written by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is under review by the US Department of Health, Human Services and the White House. There are no quarantine-related measures in the draft order.

The new omicron coronavirus strain has been identified in more than twenty countries.