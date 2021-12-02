US shares lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1.34% By Investing.com

© Reuters. US shares lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1.34%



Investing.com – US equities were lower at the close on Wednesday, driven by negative gains from the, and sectors.

At the close in the New York Stock Exchange, it fell 1.34% to hit a 1-month low, the index shed 1.18% and the index lost 1.83%.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE 🙂 shares were among the growth leaders among the index components at the end of today’s trading, which gained 2.15 points (1.38%) to close at 158.08. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE 🙂 added 1.26% or 1.82 points to end trading at 146.40. Paper Amgen inc (NASDAQ 🙂 gained 1.92 points (0.97%) to close at 200.80.

The biggest losers were Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE :), which fell 11.74% or 33.46 points to end the session at 251.50. Stock Boeing co (NYSE 🙂 climbed 4.88% or 9.66 points to close at 188.19, while Dow Inc (NYSE 🙂 declined 3.95% or 2.17 points to close at around 52.76.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ 🙂 was among the leaders of growth among the components of the S&P 500 index at the end of today’s trading, which gained 9.66% to the level of 205.00. Xerox Corp (NASDAQ :), which gained 4.07% to close at 19.17, and shares Lennar Corporation (NYSE :), which added 3.35% to end at 108.57.

The biggest losers were Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE :), which fell 11.74% to close at 251.50. Shares Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE 🙂 shed 8.82% to end the session at 17.79. Quotes Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ 🙂 dropped 8.08% to 305.26.

The leaders of growth among the components of the NASDAQ Composite index at the end of today’s trading were shares Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ :), which gained 51.53% to 1.5000, Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ :), which gained 48.24% to close at 0.980, and Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ :), which up 44.06% to end the session at 4.610.

The leaders of the fall were shares BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ :), which fell 61.39% to close at 4.93. Shares Aeroclean Technologies LLC (NASDAQ 🙂 shed 33.56% to end the session at 16.61. Quotes Pioneer Pow (NASDAQ 🙂 fell 30.07% to 7.070.

On the New York Stock Exchange, the number of securities that fell (2,395) exceeded the number of those that closed in positive territory (880), while the quotations of 123 shares remained practically unchanged. On the NASDAQ stock exchange 2879 companies fell in price, 878 rose, and 160 remained at the level of the previous close.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE 🙂 was down to a 52-week low, down 8.82%, 1.72 points to end at 17.79. Boeing Co (NYSE 🙂 shares fell to a 52-week low, falling 4.88%, 9.66 points to trade at 188.19. BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ 🙂 shares fell to historic lows, down 61.39%, 7.84 points to trade at 4.93. Aeroclean Technologies LLC (NASDAQ 🙂 shares fell to historic lows, down 33.56%, 8.39 points to trade at 16.61 points.

The Volatility Index, which is based on the performance of S&P 500 options trading, rose 14.45% to 31.12, hitting a new 6-month high.

Gold Futures for February delivery was up 0.37% or 6.60 to $ 1,783.10 a troy ounce. In other commodities, WTI crude oil futures for January delivery fell 0.70%, or 0.46, to $ 65.72 a barrel. Futures contracts for Brent oil for February delivery fell 0.10% or 0.07 to trade at $ 68.93 a barrel.

Meanwhile, on the Forex market, the EUR / USD pair was flat 0.00% to 1.1319, while USD / JPY rose 0.02% to hit 112.78.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.04% at 96.043.