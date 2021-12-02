US stock market crashes on news of Omicron

Among other things, oil prices fell, shares of major air carriers and one of the companies that produce a vaccine against coronavirus.

Major US stock indexes have plummeted amid reports of the first confirmed case of the Omicron coronavirus strain in the United States. This is evidenced by data from the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, December 1.

Thus, at the close of trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 1.3%, the S&P 500 Index of the 500 largest American companies – by 1.2%, and the Nasdaq Electronic Exchange Index – by 1.8%.

In addition, January futures for WTI crude fell by 1.62% to $ 65.13 per barrel.

Also, the shares of the largest American air carriers fell in price: American Airlines – by 7.97%, Delta Airlines – by 7.36%, United Airlines – by 7.57%.

A drop in the value of shares, by 11.8%, was also recorded at the Moderna company, which produces vaccines against coronavirus. At the same time, securities of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson rose in price by 1.74% and 1.41%, respectively.

Recall that the US authorities are preparing to introduce stricter rules for all foreigners and US citizens arriving in the country due to the new COVID-19 Omicron variant.

