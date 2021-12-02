USM is chosen from social networks – Business – Kommersant

VK changes co-owners, this time – the largest voting shareholder. Alisher Usmanov’s USM leaves the capital of VK, selling the stake it owned through MegaFon to the SOGAZ group. At the end of November, Sberbank, for its part, sold its second largest stake in VK to Gazprombank. Thus, the overwhelming majority of VK’s voting shares are being consolidated in the hands of structures connected in one way or another with Gazprom.

SOGAZ published on its website a message that the company’s board of directors approved “a 45% stake in the capital of MF Technologies JSC, which controls 57.3% of VK’s votes.” We are talking about the share owned by the USM holding through MegaFon. USM confirmed the deal. The cost of the securities has not been disclosed.

“Shareholding in VK has largely determined the development and has become an important part of the history of our holding. Our approach is the maximum freedom of action for young and energetic management, therefore, three years ago, my partners and I transferred the right to vote with our VK shares to its management. Today we are withdrawing from the company’s capital, leaving it at the peak of indicators both in terms of the number of the audience and in terms of financial metrics, ”the words of its founder, Alisher Usmanov, are quoted in the group’s message. Ivan Streshinsky, CEO and co-owner of USM, clarified that USM’s business strategy will now focus on the green agenda, which is being implemented in the mining and metallurgical Metalloinvest and Udokan Medi. Also, added the top manager, the telecommunications business, related digital projects and labeling require “a lot of attention”.

Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SOGAZ, Head of Gazprom, emphasized that “the management and team of VK, USM and MegaFon as shareholders have done a great job.” “We consider participation in the capital of MF Technologies JSC as a promising strategic investment, – added Mr. Miller. – The deal is being carried out on market conditions. We see great development potential for VK. I would like to note that as a result, one controlling legal entity does not arise between the shareholders of MF Technologies, all actions of the new shareholder will be carried out on purely market principles. “

In mid-November, it became known about the change of another shareholder of MF Technologies: Sberbank announced plans to sell 36% of the company to Gazprombank for 12.8 billion rubles. Based on this estimate, the share bought out by SOGAZ could cost 16 billion rubles. Another 10% of MF Technologies belongs to Rostec. Another 9% USM owned directly in MF Technologies. As explained to Kommersant in the holding, this package “is in a deal with Gazprombank.”

VK – new name Mail.ru Group. The rebranding was announced on October 12, however, according to the information on the group’s website, its shareholders “owning at least 65% of the shares” made a “written decision” to rename only on November 29. From December 14, the ticker of the company’s GDRs on the Moscow Exchange and LSE will change from MAIL to VKCO. The value of VK shares on the LSE as of the evening of December 1 was $ 4.15 billion.

According to the group’s financial statements under IFRS, its “total segment revenue” in January-September grew by 21% yoy, to 88.7 billion rubles, EBITDA – by 8%, to 21.16 billion rubles, but net profit decreased by 2%, to 8 billion rubles. Taking into account “key strategic associates and joint ventures”, the group received a net loss of RUB 5.3 billion. against a profit of 674 million rubles. for the same period of 2020. The main losses were formed by the joint venture with Sberbank “O2O”, the joint venture “AliExpress Russia” and “Uchi.ru”.

The SOGAZ Group is one of the largest federal-level insurers in Russia and has long ceased to be associated only with the gas industry. As stated in the report of the group under IFRS for 2020, its largest shareholder with a share of 32.3% is LLC Aquila (half of it belongs to the main shareholder of Bank Rossiya, Yuri Kovalchuk and his family members), followed by Gazprom with 21.2% and SG-Invest with 16.5%. Another 10% belongs to VTB following the sale of the group’s insurance business to SOGAZ in 2018. According to the same report, retained earnings of SOGAZ at the end of 2020 exceeded 197 billion rubles, and taking into account the results of last year, the equity owned by the company’s shareholders reached 234.6 billion rubles.

Despite a really active insurance business, both in the corporate and retail segments (more than 44 million people are insured, about 30.6% of the population of the Russian Federation), recently SOGAZ has been noticed in a number of large non-core transactions. Thus, in the spring, the group received 20% in Channel One and 6.25% in the largest Russian oil and gas chemical holding SIBUR (analysts estimated the stake at more than $ 1 billion). By that time, the group already had 21.22% in the National Media Group, 18% in REN TV and 3% in Channel Five.