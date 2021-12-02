Vendor boycott reduced to 0.07% savings when migrating huge IC from Microsoft software

Migration of one of RusHydro’s IT systems from Microsoft software to Russian OS and DBMS will take place with a minimum saving of the project budget – less than 0.07%. Three bidders either did not reduce the starting price of the contract at all, or did it almost formally. All of them responded to the re-billing announced by the state customer with bids with their previous price offers, without giving up another ruble.

Failed rebidding “RusHydro”

As CNews found out, the state group RusHydro, which unites more than 60 hydroelectric power plants in our country, could not significantly save money in the project of transferring its automated power equipment repair management system (ASUREO) from American software to Russian OS and DBMS.

As a reminder, the maximum migration budget was 54 million rubles. (45 million rubles excluding VAT). This amount was set as the initial maximum contract price in a thematic tender, which was announced by RusHydro on August 27, 2021 in the format of an electronic tender, in which only small and medium-sized businesses can participate.

Applications from applicants were accepted until September 13. After this period, it turned out that three companies were interested in the purchase at once. Moscow LLC Institute of Energy Systems, in its application, did not reduce the starting price of the contract at all. Samara “Webzavod” asked for its services 53.98 million rubles. The Samara company “SMS-IT” also lowered the price very insignificantly – to 53.96 million rubles, but against the general background this turned out to be the best offer.

Note that “SMS-IT” is a subsidiary structure of the developer of the above-mentioned ASUREO – the company “SMS-automation” (the abbreviation SMS was historically deciphered as “sensors, modules, systems”). For this reason, she had an additional advantage at the RusHydro competition – in the final scoring system, 10% was assigned to a criterion related to the supplier’s experience.

RusHydro almost did not save in the project of transferring its IP to Russian software

The minimum price reduction, apparently, did not suit the state customer, because they carried out a rebidding. All three participants came to this additional procedure with initial price proposals, without reducing them by a single ruble.

On the basis of this, RusHydro on November 30, 2021 formally recognized the rebidding as invalid and named SMS-IT as the winner of the tender. Thus, the final savings of the state customer in the project turned out to be less than 0.07%. According to the terms of the TK, the winner will have to complete all the planned work within 16 months from the date of signing the contract.

Commenting on the reasons for the slight price concession, the director of SMS-IT

Andrey Shopin told CNews that due to the fact that the company is the developer of ASUREO, it has a very clear idea of ​​the scope of work. “It is large, and as a result, the marginality of this project does not allow us to reduce the price for us,” he says. – We also understood that even if it is not easy for us, the developers, to keep within the budget, then it will be even more difficult for any other performer. Based on these considerations, we did not reduce the price ”.

Details of the upcoming project

Currently ASUREO runs on Microsoft Windows Server 2008 R2 Standart OS and Microsoft MS SQL DBMS. Substitute software, in accordance with the TK, must be included in the Register of Russian programs under the Ministry of Digital Science. The specific products are defined by Astra Linux and PostgreSQL.

In the latter case, it seems to mean the Postgres Pro DBMS by the Russian company Postgres Professional, because PostgreSQL is the name of an open source solution. It is this that underlies PostgresPro, but it cannot be in the Registry under the Ministry of Digits. When the tender was launched at the end of August 2021, RusHydro did not clarify this issue for CNews.

The modernization of the ASUREO complex will affect the executive office of RusHydro, a number of hydroelectric power plants and several branches of the organization: Bureyskaya, Volzhskaya, Votkinskaya, Zhigulevskaya, Zeiskaya, Kamskaya, Nizhegorodskaya, Novosibirskaya, Saratovskaya, Sayano-Shushenskaya, Cheboksarskaya HPPs, Zagorskaya PSPP , “Cascade of Kuban HPPs”, as well as Dagestan, Kabardino-Balkarian, North Ossetian, Karachay-Circassian branches.

The upgraded system will be deployed on the customer’s hardware. The project will concern the ASUREO subsystems “Repair Plans”, “Metrologist”, “Analysis”, “Operational Requests”, “Monitoring of Readiness”.

Among the tasks of the project are the development of a centralized configuration of ASUREO with support for the operation of all branches and the Executive Office on one server, placing the DBMS on a separate server, linking the ASUREO server with the DBMS server with the differentiation of access of branch services to their databases.

Why and how is Rosgosstrakh introducing AI? Implementation

In accordance with the TOR, the contractor will have to organize two types of technical support for the system after its transfer to industrial operation: technical support for the platform components of ASUREO for a period of one year, warranty support for the implemented and configured functionality of the system for a period of three years.

Popularity of ASUREO among government customers

The ASUREO product, which forms the basis of the RusHydro system being upgraded of the same name, has been included in the Register of Russian software under the Ministry of Digital Science since April 2016.

Among the customers of ASUREO, in addition to RusHydro, the system operator of the UES of Russia, Rosseti (FGC, IDGC), Rosenergoatom, Inter RAO UES, TGK, OGK, RAO ES Vostoka, Rosneft are declared on the copyright holder’s website and etc.

“For the purpose of import substitution, ASUREO supports PostgreSQL and Postgres Pro DBMS, in addition to MS SQL Server,” the developer’s website says.

The scope of RusHydro’s activities

RusHydro Group positions itself as one of the largest Russian energy holdings, a leader in the production of energy based on renewable sources, developing generation based on the energy of water flows, sun, wind and geothermal energy.

According to the organization, as of December 31, 2020, the Russian Federation owns 61.7% of the authorized capital of PJSC RusHydro, VTB Bank – 12.95%, minority shareholders – 20.1%, the total number of outstanding shares – 439,288,905 849 (taking into account the registered authorized capital). The total number of RusHydro shareholders is 460,349.

The company’s shares are included in the first level quotation list and are traded on the Moscow Exchange (formerly the MICEX Stock Exchange). In July 2008 the Global Depositary Receipts program was launched, in July 2009 the receipts were admitted to circulation on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. In August 2009, the American Depositary Receipts program was launched.

In addition to hydroelectric power plants, the group unites thermal power plants and power grid assets in the Far East, as well as power supply companies and research and design institutes. Also, RusHydro includes geothermal power plants in Kamchatka, highly maneuverable capacities of the Zagorskaya pumped storage power plant (PSHPP) in the Moscow Region, which are used to equalize the daily irregularities in the electric load schedule. The installed capacity of power plants that are part of RusHydro is 38 GW.

In addition to operating existing facilities, RusHydro is implementing investment projects for the construction of hydroelectric power plants in various regions of Russia. The largest of them are the construction of the Ust-Srednekanskaya HPP (570 MW) in the Magadan Region and the Krasnogorsk SHPPs (49.8 MW) in Karachay-Cherkessia.