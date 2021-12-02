Victoria Nuland called Lukashenko “Russia’s puppet”

US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland called Alexander Lukashenko, whom Washington does not recognize as the legitimate president of Belarus, “a puppet of Moscow.” This is how she commented on the statement made by the Belarusian leader in an interview with Lukashenko to the Russian news agency RIA Novosti the day before that he considers the annexed Crimea not only de facto, but also de jure to be the territory of Russia.

Nuland spoke online on Wednesday in Kiev at the security forum. Details of her speech are given by the Belarusian Service of Radio Liberty.

“We are no less worried about Lukashenka, who decided to be neutral after Russia seized Crimea. And now he has gone much further as a puppet of Russia and is going to visit Crimea and change the status of his state. We have no doubts that he is pushing Belarus into his arms. Moscow, refusing not only from democratic development, but also aggravating the situation “- said in particular Nuland.

She also called the situation in Belarus “tragic” for the citizens of this country, who, according to her, “demand not so much – the right to freely choose their leader in fair and open elections.” According to Nuland, the US is coordinating with the EU the imposition of sanctions against the Lukashenka regime.

Speaking about Ukraine, Nuland noted that if Russia decides to destabilize the situation in this country by force, it will face sanctions “which haven’t happened yet.” US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the same on Wednesday.

Lukashenko, in an interview with Dmitry Kiselyov, which aired on Tuesday, said that Crimea, in his opinion, “de facto and de jure became Russian after the 2014 referendum,” and added that he was going to visit Crimea, and his trip would be mean the recognition of the peninsula as part of Russia. As noted by RIA Novosti, the Kremlin, commenting on the statement of the Belarusian president, said that they consider it “very important.” Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, and the vast majority of UN member states still consider the peninsula to be Ukrainian territory. Until recently, Lukashenko and official Minsk did not state that they consider Crimea to be Russian – for which, among other things, they were criticized by a number of pro-Kremlin Russian politicians and publicists. In Kiev, they said that if Minsk really recognizes Crimea as Russian, this will cause irreparable damage to relations between Ukraine and Belarus.

On Wednesday, another excerpt of an interview with Lukashenka was published, in which he, in particular, claims that allegedly the Ukrainian military in 2014 warned the Russians that “Crimea will be NATO’s” if Russia “does not resolve the issue of Crimea.” “According to my information, it was reported to the President of Russia.” Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin also argued that one of the reasons for the annexation was fears that NATO military bases might emerge there.

Lukashenka also said that “he will do everything to make Ukraine ours,” promising Russia assistance in case Ukraine shows aggression towards it.