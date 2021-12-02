We knew it! Gwyneth Paltrow admitted that she and Brad Pitt went to the same hairdresser

In the 90s, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt were one of the most beautiful and popular star couples. They met for three years and even planned to get married, but in 1997 they broke off the engagement. And while both actors have created families and married on numerous occasions since then, we still fondly remember the Gwyneth and Brad couple – especially when it comes to pairing looks. The actors didn’t just dress in unison – they even had similar pixie haircuts. As it turned out, this is not an accident – Paltrow and Pitt deliberately cut their hair at the same hairdresser.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt.

“Brad and I went to the same stylist,” Gwyneth said. “It was Chris McMillan who gave us those haircuts.”

In a 2015 interview, Paltrow explained that she broke off her engagement to Pitt because she was not ready for marriage. “I was too young and didn’t know what I was doing. I was only 22 years old. It was only at the age of 40 that I finally began to think with my head. When you are 22, you are unable to make sound decisions, “- said the actress.

Recall that since 2019, Paltrow has been married to screenwriter and producer Brad Falchuk, author of the American Horror Story series. As for Pitt, he is raising six children with Angelina Jolie.

Photo: Getty Images