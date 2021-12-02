What is known about the financial pyramid QBF, the victim of which was Anastasia Volochkova

https://www.znak.com/2021-12-02/chto_izvestno_o_finansovoy_piramide_qbf_na_kotoroy_progorela_volochkova https://www.znak.com/2021-12-02/chto_izvestno_o_finansovoy_piramide_qbf_na_kotoroy_progorela_volochkova 2021.12.02

In Moscow and St. Petersburg, the police detained two former top managers of the QBF financial pyramid in a criminal case of large-scale fraud (part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation), which began to be actively discussed after the public statement of the ballerina Anastasia Volochkova about three million rubles invested there. The company’s employees persuaded VIP-clients to invest in financial portfolios, and then withdraw funds offshore. More than 500 people were officially recognized as victims. There may be many more of them, but high-ranking officials prefer to give up this status.

Instagram account of Anastasia Volochkova

According to Kommersant, a criminal case against QBF was opened last spring. Co-founder of the company Zelimkhan Munayev and lawyer Evgenia Rossieva, who are now in jail, became his defendants. The law enforcers have been investigating for about a year.

The new detainees were the director of the company’s branch network Vladimir Pakhomov and the head of the St. Petersburg office Alexei Golubev. 33-year-old Pakhomov was detained by police officers of the Western District and the Department of Economic Security in his Moscow apartment on Rublevskoye Highway. The detention of Golubev, according to the newspaper, was handled by a special task force that arrived from Moscow. We took him to Nevsky Prospekt.

According to official data, about 500 victims are registered in the case. The investigation believes that they could have stolen about 5-7 million rubles. According to Novaya Gazeta, there may be at least twice as many victims. Among them are the heads of various structures, ministers, generals and clergymen who have decided to abandon the status of victims.

The QBF scam began to be discussed again in November, after the ballerina Anastasia Volochkova announced that she had filed a statement with the police. According to her, the company owes her about 1.7 million rubles. On her Instagram account, Volochkova explained that she had succumbed to tricks “because of her gullibility and openness of her soul.”

“These scammers last June asked me to invite my friends and respected people from the environment to become investors in an incomprehensible investment company. I didn’t do this because I didn’t want to offer people that, not knowing what! ” – said the ballerina.

She added that “she decided to try <...> the integrity of these people by her own example and got burned”. As the ballerina stated, she “wanted to be sure of the purity of the company or its absence before recommending it to friends.”

The QBF company was established in 2008 and had a license from the Central Bank until July 2021. Note that last year, advertising material about QBF was published in TASS. The text explained why the company “does not withdraw funds instantly”: supposedly time is spent on checking the compliance of transactions with the laws. Of course, it cannot be accelerated: “the process is dictated by international requirements.” The same text says that “the investment company QBF manages to demonstrate high performance.”

Residential complex “Gribovsky forest” CYANOGEN

The QBF scammers specialized in VIP clients. As Forbes explains, they were offered to invest money through a trust, brokerage or individual investment account. QBF customers were promised about 20% of the profits. Some of the fraudsters did pay dividends, but this happened according to the classic scheme of a financial pyramid: at the expense of new depositors.

As five clients told the newspaper, in the office in Moscow City (where QBF rented several floors) they were offered to sign agreements not only with a Russian company, but also with QB Capital, which is registered in Cyprus. Through Cypriot companies, funds were transferred to the Cayman or Canary Islands. Another possible destination was Hong Kong. The owners of the pyramid legalized the money through development projects in Russia. According to media reports, the Gribovsky Forest residential complex in the Odintsovo District of the Moscow Region could be one of them.

pronovostroiki.ru

Investigators consider the main organizer of the scam to be the founder of QBF, Roman Shpakov, who is now on the international wanted list. Kommersant writes that he managed to leave for the UAE even before the initiation of the case. Information about Shpakov is still on the QBF website, which continues to work today.

Of course, there is no information about the initiated criminal case on the website. The only mention of possible problems with the withdrawal of funds was published in the QBF telegram channel. It says that everyone who wants to get a refund is best off contacting them directly by mail. In addition, it is noted that the Central Bank and the Ministry of Internal Affairs are only performing their functions, and the return of clients’ assets is of “secondary importance” for them.