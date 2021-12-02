What We Know About New Netflix Movie Starring Leonardo DiCaprio And Jennifer Lawrence

Plot

This is a comedy-disaster with elements of political satire – this is how you can call the genre of the upcoming premiere from Netflix. Two young astronaut scientists Randall and Keith learn that very soon – literally six months later – a giant meteorite will fall on Earth. There is a risk that the entire planet will perish – unless, of course, action is taken. Wanting to warn humanity about the danger, they go on a press tour around the world, during which they meet with media representatives. But people are in no hurry to trust scientists. We will see how astronauts try to convince humanity of the veracity of their important and terrifying discovery.

Command

“Don’t Look Up” was directed and written by Adam McKay. He is known for “Ant-Man”, “The Selling Game” and dozens of other paintings.

The main roles – Randall and Keith – were played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. In addition, on the screen we will see Timothy Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Chris Evans, even Ariana Grande. And for Matthew Perry, this is the first shooting in 12 years – after the film “Dad is 17 again”. Meryl Streep will play American President Jenny Orleans, and Jonah Hill will play her son. “This is a collective image of all the ridiculous leaders we’ve had for the past 10, 20, 30 years,” McKay told Entertainment Weekly about Meryl Streep’s role.

Filming took place in the USA – in Boston and Framingham.

release date

The world premiere on Netflix is ​​set for December 24, 2021. But on December 10, the film will be released in limited release in US theaters.

“Don’t look up”

“Don’t look up”

“Don’t look up”

You will probably also be interested in:

26 best original series Netflix

9 TV seriesthat we will watch this September

7 most dear Netflix movies