What will Ukraine and Belarus lose from the rupture of relations

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti that Minsk would take Moscow’s side in the event of Ukrainian aggression against Russia.

“If Russia faces aggression from Ukraine, we will be closely linked – economically, legally, politically – with Russia,” the politician said.

Lukashenko added that he is ready to visit Crimea, having previously named the territory “de jure” Russian.

His statement was followed by the reaction of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

“If Belarus really recognizes the illegal occupation of Crimea by Russia, it will deal an irreparable blow to the Ukrainian-Belarusian relations. We will act in full. Crimea is not the issue where we allow ourselves to abstain, ”said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Lukashenka’s dilemma

Alexander Lukashenko is in a difficult situation. On the one hand, Ukraine is one of the most important trade partners of Belarus. On the other hand, allied relations with the Russian Federation present him with the need to recognize the territorial integrity of an ally. The situation is complicated by the fact that Ukraine has not officially recognized the presidential elections in Belarus on August 9 and considers Lukashenko to be the illegitimate leader of the country.

In the event of the final rupture of the two countries, trade and economic ties will be the first to suffer, believes the Belarusian political scientist and economist Sergei Shiptenko.

“First of all, the export from Belarus will decrease, which is represented not only by Belarusian goods. Russian companies also supply goods to the Ukrainian market with the help of Belarus, ”the expert said in a conversation with Gazeta.Ru.

According to Shiptenko, even despite the political crisis in relations between Kiev and Minsk, the trade turnover between the two countries has been growing in recent years. However, if an escalation happens in Donbass, the supply of oil products from Belarus to Ukraine may stop, the expert emphasized.

Political analyst Andrei Suzdaltsev is of the opposite opinion. According to him, the gap between Ukraine and Belarus is impossible, therefore, trade and economic relations between the two countries will not suffer in any way. The expert also clarified that the preservation of Ukraine as a trading partner is much more important for Lukashenka than the official recognition of Crimea as Russian territory.

“If Lukashenka recognizes Crimea, he will close the small wicket that Ukraine has. For him, this is the road to the West. Trade relations with Ukraine are more important for him, “Suzdaltsev told Gazeta.Ru.

Deputy Director of the Institute of CIS Countries Vladimir Zharikhin pointed to another scenario: according to him, even if the political relations between Kiev and Minsk fall to an even lower level, this will not interfere with the economic interaction of the two countries. “The Ukrainian authorities have been“ at war ”with Russia for the eighth year already, this does not prevent Kiev from being content with broad economic cooperation with Moscow,” the expert drew an analogy.

However, there is still a certain amount of risk for trade and economic relations between Belarus and Ukraine, Zharikhin said. According to him, recognizing Crimea, Lukashenka risks losing earnings in foreign currency, which Kiev pays for Belarusian electricity.

What connects Ukraine and Belarus

As of 2021, Belarus ranks seventh among Ukraine’s trading partners. Ukraine, in turn, holds the second place among the trade partners of Belarus.

Despite the turbulent situation in the global economy due to the pandemic, the volume of foreign trade between the two countries increased by 8.8% in the first quarter of this year compared to the same indicator last year.

Thus, Minsk and Kiev exchanged goods and services for $ 1.2 billion, according to the data of the Ukrainian Ministry of Economy. Moreover, the trade balance does not speak in favor of Kiev: in the first quarter of 2021, Ukraine exported goods and services worth $ 334.2 million, while the import of Belarusian products cost Kiev $ 884.9 million.

The official authorities of Belarus are also reporting growth. From January to May this year, trade between the countries amounted to $ 2.3 billion (an increase of 36.7% over the same period). According to the Belarusian Embassy in Ukraine, Minsk exported goods worth $ 1.7 billion, while imports of Ukrainian goods barely exceeded $ 600 million.

In 2020, the volume of foreign trade between Ukraine and Belarus amounted to $ 4.4 billion, which is 20.9% less than it was recorded in 2019. The restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic played a role then.

Let there be oil

The main link in trade and economic relations between Kiev and Minsk is the supply of petroleum products. And sometimes oil becomes a subject of political bargaining. In May of this year, there were rumors that Belarus might stop supplies of A-95 gasoline to Ukraine from June.

Reports of this leaked to the press three days after the Ukrainian authorities decided to suspend flights with Belarus amid the scandal over the forced landing of Ryanair in Minsk and the subsequent arrest of opposition blogger Roman Protasevich.

Minsk then called the decision of the Ukrainian authorities absurd and unfounded. It is noteworthy that at the same time several deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine called for the interruption of diplomatic contacts with Belarus while Alexander Lukashenko is in power in the country.

However, in Belarus, they are trying to move business issues beyond the framework of political differences. In early November, the chairman of the Belneftekhim concern Aleksey Rybakov said that “turbulence” in the Belarusian-Ukrainian political relations would not affect the supply of oil products from Belarus to Ukraine.

Energetic partnership

Electricity is another trade and economic “lever” of Minsk in relations with Ukraine. After the launch of the first unit of the Belarusian NPP in 2020, Ukraine became one of the main consumers of Belarusian electricity. However, even here there is room for political reaction.

In early October, Verkhovna Rada deputy, head of the Ukrainian delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly (PA), Yegor Chernov, said that a large-scale war between Ukraine and Belarus is more likely than a direct “invasion” of Russia. Two weeks later, the former secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Oleksandr Turchinov, even stated that Belarus was turning into a “springboard for the offensive” of the Russian army to Ukraine.

It is noteworthy that at the beginning of next month, Ukrainian companies received a letter from Belenergo, which spoke of the termination of supplies of Belarusian electricity to Ukraine and the absence of plans to conclude new framework contracts with Ukrainian companies.

“Lukashenka does not miss an opportunity to take advantage of the stupidity of some Ukrainian politicians and show who is more successful in the economy. He demonstrates all this in the supply of electricity, ”explained Belarusian political scientist Shiptenko.

However, then President Zelensky said that, in his opinion, Ukraine, if necessary, should nevertheless import electricity from Belarus. And already at the end of the month it became known that Kiev will increase the import of Belarusian electricity up to 900 MW per hour.

What can Kiev do without Minsk

According to Sergei Shiptenko, Ukraine can replace Belarusian imports, but this will cost Kiev dearly.

“Ukraine can import oil from the EU. And, judging by the statistics, it buys raw materials from Lithuania, Romania and Poland. But this speaks not so much about the country’s wealth, but about the fact that after the Maidan Ukraine was not able to revive the excellent industry inherited from the USSR – dozens of oil refineries that could fully provide Ukraine with oil products, as well as ensure good exports to the EU market. This is demonstrated by Belarus with only two refineries, ”the expert noted.

At the moment, Belarus provides half of the Ukrainian market for motor fuel, explained Shiptenko, but in the event of an escalation in the South-East of Ukraine, supplies may stop.

“I think that in this situation the European Union will not leave Ukraine without help. But it will cost Ukraine dearly, so there will be new large debts. Motor fuel is more expensive than conventional fuel. There is nothing to pay for Ukraine. The budget is already bursting at the seams and is filled with promissory notes, ”the expert noted.

And yet the political scientist admits a positive development of events.

“If it does not come to escalation in Donbass, mutual trade between the countries this year may exceed the volume of 2020. In the post-Maidan period, even despite Minsk’s condemnation of the Maidan, the trade turnover between Belarus and Ukraine, which does not recognize Lukashenka, is still growing, ”he concluded.