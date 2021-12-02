Where to call to remove the snow? “Fontanka” publishes a list of services and telephones – housing and communal services – News of St. Petersburg

photo by Mikhail Ognev / “Fontanka.ru” Share this Share this

By the middle of the week, more than 20 centimeters of precipitation fell, that is, about 1.2 million cubic meters of snow fell on city roads. Over the past day, the road workers were able to take 44 thousand cubic meters from the streets of the city, the day before – 28 thousand. However, this does not fundamentally change the situation in the city, which is full of publications of the townspeople on social networks. “Fontanka” tells who is responsible for clearing snow in St. Petersburg and where to call for it to be taken out. Roads, streets and squares The city committee for landscaping is responsible for the cleaning of regional roads. This is all about the carriageway and sidewalks of streets, avenues, boulevards, lanes, squares.

As noted in the Committee for Improvement, the residents themselves sometimes become the reason for poor cleaning, leaving their cars under the signs “No stop” with an information sign “Time of action”. “The vehicles left under the signs significantly complicate and slow down the progress of harvesting work,” they emphasize. You shouldn’t complain about the snowy mountains, which can be seen, for example, on Nevsky Prospekt. These are the so-called shafts, which specialists form along the edge of the carriageway, so that they can then be loaded into dump trucks and taken away. The thing is that during heavy snowfalls, free transit of pedestrians and vehicles is at the forefront, so the snow is removed after the territory has been cleared. The work of specialized equipment can also be monitored online. You can inform about the need to clean these areas by calling the Committee’s 24-hour duty service: 314-60-13 You can also contact specialized road companies that operate in your area: Admiralteisky, Vasileostrovsky, Moskovsky, Petrogradsky, Frunzensky, Central and Nevsky (left bank) areas:

SPb GUDP “Center”: 775-03-60; Kirovsky and Krasnoselsky districts SPb GUDP “Put”: 400–07–06; Kurortny and Kronstadt districts SPb GUDSP “Kurortnoye”: 432-60-94; Petrodvorets district SPb GUDSP “Petrodvortsovoe”: 607–46–54; Vyborg and Primorsky districts OJSC Kolomyazhskoe: 430–23–11; Kolpinsky and Pushkinsky districts JSC Avtodor: 994-39-44; Krasnogvardeisky and Nevsky (right bank) areas JSC “Autopark No. 7” Spetstrans “: 8-921-907-61-38; Kalininsky district LLC JV Severnoye: 244–75–00. In the courtyards Management companies are engaged in cleaning near apartment buildings. These also include cleaning roofs from snow. Homes are served by various organizations, including homeowners’ associations. The Criminal Code number must be indicated in the receipt for payment of housing and communal services or at the information stand in the front door. You can also use the Housing and Utilities Reform service, where, by specifying your address, you can find out your management company and phone numbers. Complaints about the quality of cleaning of adjacent areas are also accepted by dispatchers at the “City emergency recovery service of the housing stock of St. Petersburg”. Multichannel telephone GKU “AVS”: 409-73-78 (from 8:00 to 20:00).

In addition, you can contact the duty services of the district administration for snow and ice removal. Admiralteysky: 316–00–50; Vasileostrovsky: 323–63–07; Vyborgsky: 596-31-51, 295-31-46; Kalininsky: 576-99-01; Kirovsky: 252–00–21; Kolpinsky: 576–96–00; Krasnogvardeisky: 227-43-64; Krasnoselsky: 736–86–02, 576–13–00; Kronstadt: 311–20–16; Resort: 437-10-02 Moscow: 388-36-55, 576-88-39; Nevsky: 417–39–22; Petrogradsky: 576-51-97, 232-65-62, 576-50-00; Petrodvortsovy: 450–66–26; Seaside: 430-42-48; Pushkinsky: 417–45–26; Frunzensky: 709-61-70; Central: 274-23-10. On the embankments One part of the embankments is under the jurisdiction of “Mostotrest”, and the other – the communal club. You do not have to figure out where whose, the institution is ready to process the requests themselves and redirect them, if necessary, to the committee. You can complain about poor snow removal or icing by mail: mostotrest@rambler.ru and by phone 577–78–25. other methods Regardless of who is in charge of the territory, an application for an inadequate condition or its content can be left on the site “Our Petersburg”…

In addition, applications for snow removal are accepted at the City Monitoring Center. However, there they process “local” points on the principle “one request – one address”. Complaining about the entire avenue or the street will not work there. The specialists themselves will determine the holder of the territory and send the appeal to the intended purpose. Applications are accepted by phone 004.