WHO calls travel ban ineffective against omicron strain – RBK

For people with health problems and the risk of developing a severe course of the coronavirus, as well as for the elderly over 60 years old with heart disease, cancer and diabetes, WHO recommended to postpone travel.

Earlier, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, asked Russians not to go abroad for the New Year holidays, so as not to get infected with the omicron and not stay in the country of rest indefinitely due to the potential closure of borders.

A new variant of COVID-19 was first identified in South Africa on November 11, Health Minister Joe Faala said. The WHO received information about him from the South African authorities on November 24 and named him an omicron. Later, the organization declared a global threat due to its spread.

WHO experts have found that the omicron strain is spreading faster than previous variants of the coronavirus. It can affect the protein content in the body, and it was noted that it could reduce the effectiveness of existing COVID-19 vaccines. Later, the organization reported that those who had recovered from the coronavirus have an increased risk of infection with this strain.

In addition to South Africa, cases of omicron infection have been identified in Botswana, Hong Kong, Australia, Belgium, Great Britain, Israel and the Netherlands. A number of countries, including Russia, Japan, Great Britain and Kuwait, have restricted entry for foreigners coming from South African countries. Israel closed the border to all foreigners, Morroco stopped flights, Hong Kong imposed an eight-day quarantine.