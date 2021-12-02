Why international institutions worsen economic forecasts for next year

“There are vaccines, and the skill of modifying them, plus two drugs, one of which has shown very impressive test results. Therefore, the impact on the economy is likely to be less than that of the previous options, “- said the director of the analytical department of the investment company” Region “Valery Vaisberg. At the same time, according to him, there is still very little data on the omicron, so it is difficult to make forecasts. “Cautious optimism is encouraging that it was detected much faster than delta and beta,” emphasizes Weisberg. The experience of past pandemics says that subsequent waves are almost always softer than the earlier ones, agrees Anton Tabakh, chief economist at Expert RA. According to him, the collapse of the oil agreements will have a much greater negative effect than a new wave of the pandemic.